What would you do if your favourite park was suddenly turned into a Wild Zone full of Pokémon? Well, the residents of Lumiose City are about to find out in Legends: Z-A.

While birds and squirrels may be the park's usual inhabitants, how about a giant kangaroo and a dragon? here's our complete guide to Wild Zone 19, including everything you can catch in this lovely little park.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Wild Zone 19 Location

We're heading to the northeast corner of Lumiose to find this rather big park, which is right by Café Acton in the Jaune District.

If you go a little northeast of Wild Zone 8, you'll find it easily.

How to unlock

As the last Wild Zone you'll unlock before beating the game, you gain access to this the same time as Wild Zone 18, after defeating Jacinthe in the Z-A Royale and reaching Rank B.

All Wild Zone 19 Pokémon

Well, this place is chock full of Pokémon — 7 of 'em, in fact. A couple are exclusive to the night, so make sure you revisit when the sun goes down.

We'd recommend you come here once your team is above level 48 — which you should easily be beyond at this point.

Pokémon Type Location Kangaskhan Normal Wandering around basically everywhere

Furfrou

Normal

Same as Kangaskhan, walking around everywhere Eevee

Normal

Frequently hiding in the hedges on the east side of the park

Audino

Normal

Found in the south part of the park close to the bandstand

Drampa

Normal/Dragon

Next to the bandstand — quite rare (daytime only)

Cleffa

Fairy

On the bandstand (nighttime only)

Clefairy Fairy On the bandstand (nighttime only)

Alpha Pokémon Locations

This is another zone with just 2 Alpha Pokémon, and one is exclusive to night. They don't always spawn either, so fast-travel if you need to reset.

Pokémon

Type

Level

Location

Furfrou

Normal

61 Napping on the bandstand

Clefairy

Fairy

60 Dancing on the bandstand (nighttime only(



Best Wild Zone 19 Pokémon to catch

By this point, you probably have a pretty healthy Pokédex and your final team is locked in. However, there are lots of exclusives here that you should grab right away.

The best of the bunch, thanks to its new Mega Evolution, is Drampa. If you haven't managed to catch an Eevee yet, either, then get one now.

Just a very normal park, right? For more help, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub. Or if you are still trying to catch 'em all, have a look at our complete Pokédex.