The last of Pokémon Legends: Z-A's plazas is a Wild Zone at last! Wild Zone 16 is much bigger than the previous one, with a lovely pastoral group of Pokémon to catch.

There's few surprises here too, but for a rundown of everything you can find in Wild Zone 16, this is the guide for you.

Wild Zone 16 Location

You'll find the Bleu Plaza right by the Rust Syndicate Office, which you should be pretty familiar with byu now. It's directly below Wild Zone 5, too.

How to unlock

Speaking of the Rust Syndicate, Wild Zone 16 unlocks as soon as you've reached Rank C in the Z-A Royale; that means beating the boss, Corbeau.

All Wild Zone 16 Pokémon

It's the magic number of 7 Wild Pokémon once again. A couple of these are rare, but they're also available by simply evolving other 'mons you may have.

Oh, and there's an easy to spot Alpha; more on them in a bit. Make sure you're above the recommended level 42 here.

Pokémon Type Location
Falinks Fighting Walking around the cobbled paths
Medicham
 Fighting/Psychic
 In the northeast corner on the pathways
Flaaffy
 Electric
 On the grass at the back side of the plaza
Froakie
 Water
 On top of the monolith. If it spots you, it'll run away!
Barbaracle
 Rock/Water
 Close to the fountain in the north (nighttime only)
Starmie
 Water/Psychic
 Close to the fountain in the north (nighttime only)
Florges
 Fairy
 Close to the fountain in the north (daytime only)

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There's only 1 Alpha Pokémon to find here, and it's pretty hard to miss!

Pokémon
 Type
 Level
 Location
Ampharos
 Electric
 53

On the grass near the Flaaffy at the back of the zone

Best Wild Zone 16 Pokémon to catch

You probably have most of these — or at least pre-evolutions of many of these — already. So our pick would be Falinks for its excellent brand new Mega Evolution.

If you don't already have Froakie, then this is a good place to catch it. But there's a much easier way to get one.

We're starting to wind down on these zones, but don't relax just yet! Check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub for more Wild Zone guides, catching guides, and even more.