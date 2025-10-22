Those ready to rock and roll have come to the right place, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 14 is packed with Rock and Ground types.

Below, we've laid out every Pokémon you can catch in the area, including one particularly pesky Alpha...

Wild Zone 14 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 14 on the west side of Lumiose City in the Magenta District. Remember the Electrical Substation from Main Mission 14? It's right there!

To get to this zone, follow the Saison Canal northwest from the Prism Tower, sticking to the left side of the water. Stay with the canal past Wild Zone 7, and you'll find 14 on the left at the end.

How to unlock

Wild Zone 14 unlocks once you've wrapped up Main Mission 19 and sent another batch of Rogue Mega Pokémon packing.

As ever, your Rotom phone will let you know when the zone is open.

All Wild Zone 14 Pokémon

There are 7 Wild Pokémon to track down in this area, and with a recommended entry level of 38 and above, you'd better come prepared.

Pokémon Type Location Aron Steel/Rock Wandering the pathways near the Zone's northern entrance Lairon Steel/Rock Tucked in the northwest corner, behind a building Drilbur Ground Digging in the earthy areas, keep an eye out for its mounds Emolga Electric/Flying Gliding around the Zone's northwest corner Excadrill Ground/Steel Near the power converters in the middle of the Zone, next to its Alpha variant Onix Rock/Ground In the dirt mounds around the edge of the Zone Helioptile Electric/Normal In sandy patches around the edge of the main area, only on sunny days

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There's just 1 Alpha Pokémon in this Zone, but its placement means it can be particularly troublesome if you're trying to sneak up on Wild 'mon in the area.

Alpha Pokémon Type Level Location Excadrill Ground/Steel 48 In the middle of the Wild Zone, near the power converters

Best Wild Zone 14 Pokémon to catch

Onix might just be one of the series' most iconic Rock 'mon, and this is your first chance to grab one, though grabbing an Excadrill for your team is never a bad shout either.

That's everything you need to rock and roll with the best of 'em! For more hints and tips, be sure to check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide.