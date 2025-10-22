Those ready to rock and roll have come to the right place, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 14 is packed with Rock and Ground types.
Below, we've laid out every Pokémon you can catch in the area, including one particularly pesky Alpha...
Wild Zone 14 Location
You'll find Wild Zone 14 on the west side of Lumiose City in the Magenta District. Remember the Electrical Substation from Main Mission 14? It's right there!
To get to this zone, follow the Saison Canal northwest from the Prism Tower, sticking to the left side of the water. Stay with the canal past Wild Zone 7, and you'll find 14 on the left at the end.
How to unlock
Wild Zone 14 unlocks once you've wrapped up Main Mission 19 and sent another batch of Rogue Mega Pokémon packing.
As ever, your Rotom phone will let you know when the zone is open.
All Wild Zone 14 Pokémon
There are 7 Wild Pokémon to track down in this area, and with a recommended entry level of 38 and above, you'd better come prepared.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|Aron
|Steel/Rock
|Wandering the pathways near the Zone's northern entrance
|Lairon
|Steel/Rock
|Tucked in the northwest corner, behind a building
|Drilbur
|Ground
|Digging in the earthy areas, keep an eye out for its mounds
|Emolga
|Electric/Flying
|Gliding around the Zone's northwest corner
|Excadrill
|Ground/Steel
|Near the power converters in the middle of the Zone, next to its Alpha variant
|Onix
|Rock/Ground
|In the dirt mounds around the edge of the Zone
|Helioptile
|Electric/Normal
|In sandy patches around the edge of the main area, only on sunny days
Alpha Pokémon Locations
There's just 1 Alpha Pokémon in this Zone, but its placement means it can be particularly troublesome if you're trying to sneak up on Wild 'mon in the area.
|Alpha Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|Excadrill
|Ground/Steel
|48
|In the middle of the Wild Zone, near the power converters
Best Wild Zone 14 Pokémon to catch
Onix might just be one of the series' most iconic Rock 'mon, and this is your first chance to grab one, though grabbing an Excadrill for your team is never a bad shout either.
That's everything you need to rock and roll with the best of 'em! For more hints and tips, be sure to check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...