Wild Zone 11 splits its 'mon between river and land, so it's a good place to beef up your Water Type roster if you're after another strong player.

Below, we'll run through everything you can catch in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone and explain where to find them.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Wild Zone 11 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 11 on the eastern side of Lumiose City, just below Wild Zone 6. It sits across the river between the Vert and Jaune Districts.

Follow the canal southeast from the Prism Tower, and you'll find this Wild Zone right at the end.

How to unlock

Wild Zone 11 opens up once you wrap up Main Mission 14 — right after you've hit Rank E in the Z-A Royale.

It's one of three zones that opens up at this point, so you've got plenty of catching to do.

All Wild Zone 10 Pokémon

There are another 6 Wild Pokémon to keep an eye out for in this location — some of which you might have seen before in their pre-evolved forms.

Ah yes, and the recommended level for entry is 32, so go carefully out there!

Pokémon Type Location Stunfisk Ground/Electric Hiding in the tall grass in the bank next to the river Clauncher Water In the river that runs through the middle of the Wild Zone Furfrou Normal Running along the main path on the south side of the river Gyarados Water/Flying Swimming in the river, near the Alpha Clawitzer Slowpoke Water/Psychic In the grass near the north-eastern entrance to the Wild Zone Inkay Dark/Psychic Towards the western end of the river, near where it splits into two

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 2 Alpha Pokémon to beat in this location.

Alpha Pokémon Type Level Location Slowbro Water/Psychic 44 Near the spiky thorns on the northern side of the river Clawitzer Water 43 In the central river, near the Gyarados

Best Wild Zone 11 Pokémon to catch

Well, that all depends whether you've been patient and have evolved a Magikarp yet. If you haven't, then we'd definitely recommend picking up a Gyarados for a strong Water type with a Mega Evolution.

Slowbro is also nice to have, especially if you nab its Mega Evolution too, but there's every chance you will have already caught one back in Wild Zone 10.

That's another Wild Zone ticked off the list! For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, be sure to check out out Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.