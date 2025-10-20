Wild Zone 10 takes you into the waterways and between the buildings on the west side of Lumiose City. So expect... sharks? Oh, okay.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A's 'mon pool gets much wider with this new Zone, so here's a rundown of everything you catch catch in Wild Zone 10!
Wild Zone 10 Location
Well, if you're just visited Wild Zone 9, then you're directly opposite Wild Zone 10! It's on the edge of the Bleu District, down the end of Estival Avenue.
Again, head southwest from Prism Tower and then you'll find the entrance on South Boulevard towards Café Soleil.
How to unlock
You'll get access to Wild Zone 10 once you've progressed through Mission 10. So shortly after the last three Zones!
All Wild Zone 10 Pokémon
A mix of waterways and rooftops means there are 7 Pokémon to catch here.
Of course, expect Alphas around every single corner...
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|
Slowpoke
|Water/Psychic
|On the grass near the west entrance
|
Bellsprout
|Grass/Poison
|
On the grass near the west entrance
|Carvanha
|Water/Dark
|In the first body of water from the west entrance
|
Tynamo
|Electric
|In the waterway behind Alpha Sharpedo
|
Staryu
|Water
|In a small patch of water on the east side of the map
|Watchog
|Normal
|
On the eastern rooftops
|Arbok
|Poison
|On the western rooftops where you'll see piles of poison
Alpha Pokémon Locations
There are 3 Alpha Pokémon to find here — Sharpedo in particular loves to follow you around, so beware!
|Alpha Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|
Sharpedo
|Water/Dark
|
42
|
Lurking in the waterways just past the Carvanha; it can (and will) leave the water
|Watchog
|Normal
|42
|On the eastern rooftops
|Arbok
|Poison
|50
|On the highest western rooftop
Best Wild Zone 10 Pokémon to catch
We got one of our team mainstays here in Tynamo whose final evolution has a brand new Mega Evolution that's very powerful, and gave us a much-needed jolt of electricity.
Carvanha also leads to another great Mega Evolution with Sharpedo. If you're looking for a Water-type for your team, that's a decent choice.
Tens across the board? For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.
