Wild Zone 10 takes you into the waterways and between the buildings on the west side of Lumiose City. So expect... sharks? Oh, okay.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A's 'mon pool gets much wider with this new Zone, so here's a rundown of everything you catch catch in Wild Zone 10!

Wild Zone 10 Location

Well, if you're just visited Wild Zone 9, then you're directly opposite Wild Zone 10! It's on the edge of the Bleu District, down the end of Estival Avenue.

Again, head southwest from Prism Tower and then you'll find the entrance on South Boulevard towards Café Soleil.

How to unlock

You'll get access to Wild Zone 10 once you've progressed through Mission 10. So shortly after the last three Zones!

All Wild Zone 10 Pokémon

A mix of waterways and rooftops means there are 7 Pokémon to catch here.

Of course, expect Alphas around every single corner...

Pokémon Type Location Slowpoke Water/Psychic On the grass near the west entrance

Bellsprout Grass/Poison

On the grass near the west entrance Carvanha

Water/Dark

In the first body of water from the west entrance

Tynamo Electric

In the waterway behind Alpha Sharpedo

Staryu Water

In a small patch of water on the east side of the map

Watchog

Normal

On the eastern rooftops Arbok Poison On the western rooftops where you'll see piles of poison

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 3 Alpha Pokémon to find here — Sharpedo in particular loves to follow you around, so beware!

Alpha Pokémon

Type

Level

Location

Sharpedo Water/Dark

42 Lurking in the waterways just past the Carvanha; it can (and will) leave the water Watchog

Normal

42

On the eastern rooftops

Arbok Poison 50 On the highest western rooftop

Best Wild Zone 10 Pokémon to catch

We got one of our team mainstays here in Tynamo whose final evolution has a brand new Mega Evolution that's very powerful, and gave us a much-needed jolt of electricity.

Carvanha also leads to another great Mega Evolution with Sharpedo. If you're looking for a Water-type for your team, that's a decent choice.

Tens across the board? For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.