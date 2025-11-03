Pokémon Legends: Z-A is the first 'mon game released during the Switch 2's lifetime, and it's also a cross-gen release. Available on both the Switch 1 and Switch 2, you might be wondering where to pick up this latest release?

This guide covers all of the differences between the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and which version you should buy.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Switch 1 vs. Switch 2 - What are the differences?

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is available on both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 via a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. The differences between the two are fairly minimal, and there are no exclusive features or content locked to the Switch 1 or Switch 2 versions.

So really, it depends on what console you have. Here's what to expect from both versions:

Legends: Z-A on Switch 1

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a much smoother experience than both Scarlet & Violet and Legends: Arceus were on the original console.

The game runs at a mostly-solid 30fps both docked and undocked; there are a few frame drops here and there, but this is a much improved experience compared to other games.

In terms of resolution, you're getting 1080p docked and 720p handheld for the most part — this varies depending on what's on screen at any one time; attack effects, water, types of Pokémon, etc. Image quality also takes a hit, with far less detail on trees, grass, and buildings, as you'd expect, but it all looks decent, given the system.

Lastly, expect slightly longer load times on Switch 1 — it only takes a few seconds extra to fast travel across the map, for example, but just something to keep in mind.

Legends: Z-A on Switch 2

As mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features no exclusive content, the only difference is in improved performance.

Legends: Z-A runs at a consistent 60fps both docked and handheld on the newer console; the drops are very minimal and this is easily the best-performing Pokémon game on a modern Nintendo console.

It's the same with resolution too; docked you'll get 2160p upscaled visuals, more textures, colours, better shading and shadows (for the most part), while undocked you're getting 1080p. The visual setup up is noticeable.

Load times are obviously much quicker on the Switch 2 and pop-in, while still present (and noticeable), is better here, too.

Should I buy Pokémon Legends: Z-A on Switch 1 or Switch 2?

If you have a Switch 2, then we highly recommend getting Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. The improvements in visuals and performance are transformative and make for the smoothest modern-day 'mon experience.

However, if you only have a Switch 1, then there's no need to hold off — Pokémon Legends: Z-A is solid on Switch 1. Not ideal, but better than previous Switch 1 exclusives.

Plus, if you do get a Switch 2 later down the line, you can buy the upgrade pack on the eShop for £7.99 / $9.99