The Friendship stat is back in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with many Pokémon that need to be best buds with you to evolve. Raising it is very simple — if you know where to go!

Here's our guide on how to raise Friendship levels in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, where to get the Soothe Bell, and which Pokémon require high friendship to evolve.

Friendship Guide - Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Friendship is a hidden stat that every single Pokémon has. Basically, it determines how much they like you. In previous games, it has other effects, but in Legends: Z-A, it's really only useful for one thing — helping certain Pokémon evolve.

There are a number of ways you can raise a 'mon's friendship (or happiness) here, and they're all relatively easy!

What's the fastest way to raise friendship?

The fastest way to increase your Pokémon's friendship by far is by sitting down and drinking at cafés. A little pricey, but nothing a run around the city won't solve. If you need some cash for some refreshing drinks, then we've got some tips on how to make money.

Basically, make sure the Pokémon you want to raise the friendship of is selected. You should also give the the Soothe Bell item to hold. Then, go to any café of your choice and sit down and have a couple of hot drinks. Take some photos if you want, too!

With the Soothe Bell, it only took three coffees for us to max out our friendship with a Pokémon. Buy the cheapest drink on the menu and just relax.

Where to find the Soothe Bell

If you don't have the Soothe Bell yet, don't fret, it's fairly easy to get.

It's a reward for the Some Friendly Competition Side Mission, which you'll unlock once you have access to Canari's Quiz Whiz Contest, which is available in Main Mission 14.

Then, you're looking for a woman drinking coffee at Café Rouleau in the Magenta District. Follow the road (Estival Avenue) southwest from Centrica Plaza and you should find it.

Talk to her, defeat her Clefairy, and you'll get the Bell.

Other ways to raise friendship

If you don't want to rush your way through making friends, then here's a couple of other ways to raise your 'mons' happiness:

Run around the city with them

Battle with them

Make them break Mega Crystals and obstacles

Feed them berries

All Pokémon that evolve with high friendship

There are 6 Pokémon that require high friendship to evolve in Lumiose City, with one of those having three different evolutions based on this method.

Here's a list of all of them — if you want to know where to find them, then jump into our complete Pokédex!

Budew - evolves into Roselia with high friendship (daytime)

- evolves into with high friendship (daytime) Pichu - evolves into Pikachu with high friendship (anytime)

- evolves into with high friendship (anytime) Cleffa - evolves into Clefairy with high friendship (anytime)

- evolves into with high friendship (anytime) Eevee - has three different evolutions based on friendship: Espeon requires high friendship (daytime) ; Umbreon is the opposite — high friendship (nighttime); Sylveon needs high friendship and for Eevee to know a Fairy-type move (anytime)

- has three different evolutions based on friendship: requires high friendship (daytime) is the opposite — high friendship (nighttime); needs high friendship and for Eevee to know a Fairy-type move (anytime) Buneary - evolves into Lopunny with high friendship (anytime)

- evolves into with high friendship (anytime) Riolu - evolves into Lucario with high friendship (daytime)

If only making friends were that simple in real life... Anyway, if you want some more tips for your time in Lumiose City, then have a look at our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.