It'd be a little bit weird if the Kalos trio weren't available in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, right? Well, nothing to fear, as Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie are all ready and available to catch in-game.

Debuting in X & Y and back in Lumiose City once again, we'll be telling you how to get your hands on these three adorable Pokémon.

Note: we'll be updating this guide with details on where to catch each Pokémon in addition to their Side Quests, so stay tuned!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How to get all three Kalos Starters

There are a couple of different ways you can acquire Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie — you can either complete three different Side Quests, accessible as soon as you reach Rank Y in the Z-A Royale, or you can wait to catch them late-game.

How to get Chespin

You can get a Chespin by completing the A Feisty Chespin Side Quest. You'll also be able to capture it later.

A Feisty Chespin Side Quest guide

Down an alleyway just northeast of Centrico Plaza, you'll spot a taxi driver who is struggling to start their shift. Why? Because Chespin wants to fight the cab. Okay...?

Offer to help by battling it. You know the drill — Fire-type moves are best here, so Tepig, Fletchling, all of those have the goods.

However, this Chespin is more than a little boisterous, and is actually pretty tough. Plus, you have to fight it three times in a row. Geez. Do that and eventually Chespin will calm down and join you.

How to get Fennekin

Like Chespin, you can get this little fox pretty early by completing the Get Well, Fennekin Side Quest.

Get Well, Fennekin Side Quest guide

Head to the Magenta District and you'll find a lady and a sick Fennekin in a nearby park. Talk to her and she'll ask you to speak to a herbalist who specialises in Pokémon.

Head to Café Classe, which you'll find on Vernal Avenue (north of the Pokémon Research Lab) and speak to the man there to find out what you need: A Revitalizing Twig. The catch? You need to get it yourself.

Head to Wild Zone 5 and break the piles or purple gunk blocking the path to the sewers (you can use Water-type moves to wash these away). Then follow the waterways and keep going until you reach a clearing with an Alpha Whirlipede.

Try to avoid it (or fight it), then go around examining the sparkling areas of the map. Eventually you'll find the twig.

Return to the Fennekin and give it the twig. As thanks, it'll ask to join you!

How to get Froakie

Froakie is one of the more annoying to get via a Side Quest, but it's still worth doing. Especially if you don't want to wait until later in the game.

A Challenge from Froakie Side Quest

You'll find this quest in the northeast corner of the map, just beyond the large park with the bandstand in the centre. Approach the construction worker and he'll tell you that Froakie is the fastest climber of all. Time to put this little frog to the test.

You'll need to complete three timed platforming challenges, with each one getting progressively harder. The first is very easy, but the second and third require you to use your roll to get across large gaps.

Each of these challenges will be marked on the map as they come up, so they're hard to miss. Just do your best to get through each one and, at the end of it all, Froakie will ask to join your team.

Where to get Mega Stones for Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie

Right now, the only way to get Mega Stones for the Kalos Starters is by participating in the Ranked Battle Seasons.

Season 1 will give you Greninjite, Season 2 a Delphoxite, and Season 3 a Chesnaughtite.This means they're all locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for now.

Hopefully these items will be added to the game sooner rather than later, as we know online battling isn't everyone's cup of tea!

The Kalos trio reunited in Lumiose! For more starter guides and other tips for more than just catching 'mons, have a look over our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.