Progressing through the Z-A Royale and stopping Roge Mega Evolved Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Z-A is important and all, but what about helping the people? And what about reaching zen from a yoga master?

Guidance from a Yoga Master is a short, simple Side Mission, but it's easy to miss if you're not observant. And if you're a Psychic-type fan, you'll want the reward at the end. Our guide will show you where to find the Yoga Master in Legends: Z-A.

How to start Guidance from a Yoga Master

First you'll need to reach Rank F in the Z-A Royale. That means you need to have beaten Vinnie and earned your big promotion, and have unlocked access to the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest.

Then, head to Jaune Sector, to the part just northeast of Prism Tower. Speak to a woman with a Meditite wearing a cap and she'll tell you about a Yoga Master who can be found somewhere. Now it's your job to track them down.

How to complete Guidance from a Yoga Master

You'll get some vague clues as to where to find the Yoga Master. Paix will highlight these three phrases:

"the spot closest to heaven"

in "the one circle among the five"

that "points to 12:00"

Guidance doesn't work for this quest, so you'll have to rely on your brain. Luckily, you should be able to work out that the Yoga Master will be in a high spot within Wild Zone 3. Okay! Easy enough. That's directly north of Prism Tower and Centrico Plaza, so time to head there.

Where is the Yoga Master?

If you're anything like us, you probably got to Wild Zone 3, explored everywhere, and were baffled when you couldn't find who you were after.

Well, if you head to the building on the left side of Rouge Plaza (that's the other name for the Wild Zone) and go inside, you'll see a door on the back wall. You might also find an Alpha Litleo napping here.

Head through the door and you'll see a woman and a Medicham up here. Talk to her. Yep, it's as easy as that!

Guidance from a Yoga Master Rewards

Paix will join you at the top of the building and speak to the Yoga Master, who will give her some simple advice. Hooray!

You'll get 2,000 Poké Dollars, 5x Exp. Candy S, and a Twisted Spoon, which boosts damage dealt by Psychic-type moves.

