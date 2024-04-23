So, if you fancy trying out the Jean-Luc Picard look, settle down with a few of these Switch hair-tearers...

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )

















You'd think that being stuck within the ruins of a space station with a xenomorph stalking the corridors would be stressful enough, but Alien: Isolation also houses a bunch of creepy androids that aren't too pleased about your presence. It's not just the pure horror that makes it so stressful, it's the constancy of the dread that the alien could be lurking around any corner (or in any vent). Keep that motion tracker handy. Speaking of dread...

Thumper (Switch eShop) Publisher: Drool / Developer: Drool Release Date: 18th May 2017 ( USA ) / 18th May 2017 ( UK/EU )









As with any game, if you get into the zone with Thumper, it can be fine. But the combination of its music, rhythm elements, the split-second precision of the cornering, and its unrelenting, none-more-metal presentation makes it a one-way ticket to Thudding Temples if you can't get into the required flow state.

Ikaruga (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nicalis / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 29th May 2018 ( USA ) / 29th May 2018 ( UK/EU )















It's perhaps the most celebrated shoot 'em up of all time, and therefore people have taken the time to master it, but let's not forget what a stressful time Ikaruga is before you've committed its patterns and mechanics to memory. It's a sublime piece of software, but also a hair-tearing proposition if your reaction time isn't what it once was, or if you're just not in the zone.

Inside (Switch eShop) Publisher: Playdead / Developer: Playdead Release Date: 28th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )









Inside is quite an easy game, all told, but that doesn't stop it from being a butt-clenchingly stressful experience. From escaping a pack of vicious dogs by the skin of your teeth to copying the movements of a group of zombies to fool the watchful eyes of the security cameras, Inside is absolutely determined to make you feel anxious. It almost never lets up, but it makes the eventual release toward the end of the game all the more satisfying.