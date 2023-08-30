In this entry in our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime Remastered, we cover how to beat Meta Ridley.

Meta Ridley is the penultimate boss fight in Metroid Prime and, as such, can be quite formidable. Follow our guide carefully for all the details on how to take this menace down.

Metroid Prime Remastered Meta Ridley Boss Guide - How To Beat

Meta Ridley's weak spot is right in the centre of its chest, so this is where Samus will automatically lock on when you hold down 'ZL'.

The fight will start with Meta Ridley flying about in the air, shooting missiles at you from above. When it remains stationary, unleash a Super Missile into its chest.

Sometimes, Meta Ridley will fly off into the distance before swooping over the arena, dropping missiles as it goes. Just stay on the move and you'll be fine.

Eventually, Meta Ridley will remain on the ground after its wings disintegrate, where it will attack you by charging at you, whipping its tail around, stomping its feet to cause shockwaves, and firing beams of energy from its mouth. Just keep dodging out of the way where necessary and keep its mouth and chest in your line of sight.

Charged Plasma shots or Super Missiles work best here, as expected, but just keep an eye on your missile count if you're going a bit trigger-happy. When its mouth is open, fire repeatedly to wear Ridley down. Eventually, it will expose its chest, so unleash your Super Missiles here. When its health is very low, it will increase the rapidity of its attacks, so be careful.

Keep up the momentum and Meta Ridley will soon be toast.

