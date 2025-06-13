If you're after P Switches and Peach Medallions in and around Crown City, DK Spaceport and Koopa Troopa Beach, you've come to the right place. It's time to head to the South Sea Region.

In this guide, we've got detailed maps showing all P Switch and Peach Medallions in the region, all numbered, followed by a list that details how to get them! Other regions can be found by scrolling through our P Switch and Peach Medallion hubs, if you're looking to get everything, that is!

Note: we are still hunting down these challenging collectibles in the South Sea region and beyond, so this guide is a work in progress and will continue to grow over the coming days.

P Switches in Crown City, DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach (South Sea Region)

South Sea Region P Switch Map

The following map contains all the Crown City P Switches, DK Spaceport P Switches and Koopa Troopa Beach P Switches we've found so far. We've given each Switch a number, which corresponds to the more detailed breakdown in the list below. As a reminder, the map and list are a work in progress, and more information will be added to them soon.

All South Sea Region P Switches

South Sea Switch 1

Mission: "Pick up blue coins... and maybe a donut at the end?"

Location: Southeast of Mario Kart Circuit on a rock in a field of Spikes

South Sea Switch 2

Mission: "Take the river route to the city!"

Location: East of Mario Kart Circuit, on a rock below the bridge next to the river

South Sea Switch 3 (Crown City)

Mission: "Dodge Bowser's minions on your way to the goal!"

Location: Behind a wall on the northwestern entrance to Crown City

South Sea Switch 4 (Crown City)

Mission: "Ride the urban railings to collect blue coins!"

Location: On a shop roof in northern Crown City. Rail ride the green pipe in the back alley for easy access

South Sea Switch 5 (Crown City)

Mission: "Grab that parking spot! Fast!"

Location: Start at Coin Coffer's Bank (marked by the large golden trophy), accelerate east towards the red bridge in the distance, and Charge Jump to wall ride onto the first building on the left. Ride the rails around the corner, then brake after the jump to arrive at the P Switch

South Sea Switch 6 (Crown City)

Mission: "Take a parkour tour of Crown City!"

Location: On a brown building's roof in the south of Crown City, Charge Jump through the window of the building behind for access

South Sea Switch 7 (Crown City)

Mission: "Race through dinosaur-filled streets!"

Location: Squeeze past a green barrier at Crown City's southern bend and fins this Switch on a grassy verge

South Sea Switch 8 (Crown City)

Mission: "Collect blue coins in a tricky rail-riding challenge!"

Location: At the start of the long bridge leaving Crown City

South Sea Switch 9

Mission: "Bounce your way to Koopa Troopa Beach!"

Location: Halfway along the bridge between Crown City and Dino Dino Jungle

South Sea Switch 10

Mission: "Trick your heart out in this challenging trial!"

Location: On the end of a bridge next to a small island between Crown City and Dino Dino Jungle

South Sea Switch 11 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

Mission: "Rail ride the ropes to the top!"

Location: On the sand, north of Koopa Troopa Beach

South Sea Switch 12 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

Mission: "Brave sand and surf in a beachside race!"

Location: On the beach east of Koopa Troopa Beach



South Sea Switch 13 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

Mission: "Take a dangerous voyage to the distant city!"

Location: On the westernmost island of Koopa Troopa Beach

South Sea Switch 14

Mission: "Save blue coins from the waves of the whirlpool!"

Location: Middle of the whirlpool, west of Faraway Oasis