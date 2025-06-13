Mario Kart World P Switch Ocean Region Guide
Image: Nintendo Life

If you're after P Switches and Peach Medallions in and around Crown City, DK Spaceport and Koopa Troopa Beach, you've come to the right place. It's time to head to the South Sea Region.

In this guide, we've got detailed maps showing all P Switch and Peach Medallions in the region, all numbered, followed by a list that details how to get them! Other regions can be found by scrolling through our P Switch and Peach Medallion hubs, if you're looking to get everything, that is!

Note: we are still hunting down these challenging collectibles in the South Sea region and beyond, so this guide is a work in progress and will continue to grow over the coming days.

P Switches in Crown City, DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach (South Sea Region)

South Sea Region P Switch Map

The following map contains all the Crown City P Switches, DK Spaceport P Switches and Koopa Troopa Beach P Switches we've found so far. We've given each Switch a number, which corresponds to the more detailed breakdown in the list below. As a reminder, the map and list are a work in progress, and more information will be added to them soon.

South Sea Region Map P Switches Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo Life

All South Sea Region P Switches

South Sea Switch 1

South Sea Switch 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Pick up blue coins... and maybe a donut at the end?"

Location: Southeast of Mario Kart Circuit on a rock in a field of Spikes

South Sea Switch 2

South Sea Switch 2
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Take the river route to the city!"

Location: East of Mario Kart Circuit, on a rock below the bridge next to the river

South Sea Switch 3 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 3
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Dodge Bowser's minions on your way to the goal!"

Location: Behind a wall on the northwestern entrance to Crown City

South Sea Switch 4 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 4
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Ride the urban railings to collect blue coins!"

Location: On a shop roof in northern Crown City. Rail ride the green pipe in the back alley for easy access

South Sea Switch 5 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 5
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Grab that parking spot! Fast!"

Location: Start at Coin Coffer's Bank (marked by the large golden trophy), accelerate east towards the red bridge in the distance, and Charge Jump to wall ride onto the first building on the left. Ride the rails around the corner, then brake after the jump to arrive at the P Switch

South Sea Switch 6 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 6
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Take a parkour tour of Crown City!"

Location: On a brown building's roof in the south of Crown City, Charge Jump through the window of the building behind for access

South Sea Switch 7 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 7
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Race through dinosaur-filled streets!"

Location: Squeeze past a green barrier at Crown City's southern bend and fins this Switch on a grassy verge

South Sea Switch 8 (Crown City)

South Sea Switch 8
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Collect blue coins in a tricky rail-riding challenge!"

Location: At the start of the long bridge leaving Crown City

South Sea Switch 9

South Sea Switch 9
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Bounce your way to Koopa Troopa Beach!"

Location: Halfway along the bridge between Crown City and Dino Dino Jungle

South Sea Switch 10

South Sea Switch 10
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Trick your heart out in this challenging trial!"

Location: On the end of a bridge next to a small island between Crown City and Dino Dino Jungle

South Sea Switch 11 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

South Sea Switch 11
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Rail ride the ropes to the top!"

Location: On the sand, north of Koopa Troopa Beach

South Sea Switch 12 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

South Sea Switch 12
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Brave sand and surf in a beachside race!"

Location: On the beach east of Koopa Troopa Beach

South Sea Switch 13 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

South Sea Switch 13
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Take a dangerous voyage to the distant city!"

Location: On the westernmost island of Koopa Troopa Beach

South Sea Switch 14

South Sea Switch 14
Image: Nintendo Life

Mission: "Save blue coins from the waves of the whirlpool!"

Location: Middle of the whirlpool, west of Faraway Oasis

Peach Medallions in Crown City, DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach (South Sea Region)

South Sea Region Peach Medallion Map

If it's Peach Medallions you're after, then you're in luck — we've got a map and list of all Peach Medallions in and around Crown City, DK Spaceport, and Koopa Troopa Beach.

Like our P Switch map, we've numbered each Medallion below, and that corresponds with the numbered list underneath. Right now, this is a work in progress as we work to get all of the Medallions in each region.

South Sea Region Map Peach Medallions Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo Life

All South Sea Region Peach Medallions

South Sea Peach Medallion 1 (Crown City)

South Sea Peach Medallion 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Location: On the roof of the Yoshi's Drive-Thru just outside to the west of Crown City

Tips: Either a truck with a ramp or a Feather should get you this medallion, so be on the lookout!

South Sea Peach Medallion 2 (Crown City)

South Sea Peach Medallion 2
Image: Nintendo Life

Location: As you enter Crown City from the southwest, this Medallion is next to a palm tree.

Tips: Here's another Medallion you'll need a Feather for!

South Sea Peach Medallion 3 (Crown City

South Sea Peach Medallion 3
Image: Nintendo Life

Location: On the roof of a building on the sand strip of Crown City

Tips: Getting onto the buildings in Crown City will require a truck with a booster ramp on it, so you can easily fly onto the roofs. This one's towards the city's south entrance.

South Sea Peach Medallion 4 (Koopa Troopa Beach)

South Sea Peach Medallion 4
Image: Nintendo Life

Location: In Koopa Troopa Beach, above a quarter-pipe off the course's main road.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more collectibles n the South Sea region and will be adding them to this guide as soon as we find them! And for more of the best tips and tricks, head over to our full Mario Kart World guide hub.