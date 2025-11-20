There are a whole bunch of unique unlockable characters to get to grips with in the excellent Kirby Air Riders, and you're gonna need to work through all the modes the game has to offer — barring online — to get yourself the complete collection.

That's a lot of unlocking! So, in order to help make things a little easier to parse, here's our full guide to all playable characters in Kirby Air Riders and how to unlock them in each of the game's modes.

Ready? Let's ride!

Kirby Air Riders: Character List - How To Unlock

All Game Modes

In Kirby Air Riders, there are four main game modes:

Air Ride (basic races, up to 6 players)

(basic races, up to 6 players) Road Trip (a story mode)

(a story mode) City Trials (battle arena to upgrade your machine before a minigame, up to 16 players)

(battle arena to upgrade your machine before a minigame, up to 16 players) Top Ride (races from a top-down perspective, up to 8 players online or 4 players local)

Each mode has its own collectibles and unlockables, and all of these can be traced via the great big picture grid in each mode's main menu.

Why are we telling you this? Because each mode has different ways to unlock characters. So you're going to need to unlock your fave multiple times.

Also, note that not every character is available in every mode!

Full Character Roster & Unlock Conditions

Kirby

The main man. Captain Big Mouth. Kirby is a good all-rounder and is a good shout for newcomers. His special Ultra Sword ability unleashes a series of powerful slashes with his blade.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Finish without crashing into any walls

Road Trip - Auto-unlock

Top Ride - Win on Flower without getting any Copy Abilities in a single race

City Trial - Defeat a rider while shrunk down

Waddle Dee

Waddle Dee is a quick accelerator whose special, the Golden Waddle Dee, sees him blast ahead in a shiny spectacle of speed. A lightweight and speedy dynamo!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Defeat 30 riders during City Trial challenges

Bandana Waddle Dee

Bandana Waddle Dee has got great boost, charge and turning stats, and his spear cyclone enables you to spin a great big death propeller around you as you race. Handy!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Clear Top Ride challenges a total of 3 times

City Trial - Destroy 2 boxes within 30 secs of the start of the match

Lololo & Lalala

This troublesome twosome swap positions on their machine when you perform a quick spin and their special sees sliding blocks thrown down to frustrate and slow opponents.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Crystalline Fissure (Laps) finish within 3 mins and 30 secs

Road Trip - Defeat 10 riders that are riding star-type machines

Rick

RICK! IT'S RICK!!! Sorry about that. Rick is a big heavy hamster boy, but he handles corners better than most. He can also transform into a massive version of himself in order to run as fast as he can around the course. So he's amazing, basically. LOOK AT HIM!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Enter the shop 3 times

Top Ride - Win Mountain with at least 5 sec. between you and 2nd place

King Dedede

Another big boy on the scales, King Dedede is, nevertheless, a reasonably decent speed machine, he also hits tremendously hard with his Jet Hammer special.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Win with course, rider, and machine set to random

Road Trip - Clear a Treasure Hunt challenge

City Trial - On Gourmet Race, get 80 points in a match

Rocky

Well. What can we say? He's a rock. However, he's also got a cool headband, and he's very small and fast. Oh, he and can fly into the air then explode down in a fiery ball of meteoric magic that wrecks anyone in the vicinity. So watch your mouth around this chap.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Open a treasure chest in the road

Top Ride - Use 30 items

Knuckle Joe

Knuckle Joe comes packing his signature flurry fists as a special, and he rocks a good spread of stats that make him another decent all-rounder. He's a right grump, mind.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Power up all stats to 1 or higher

City Trial - Steal a machine that another rider is actively riding

Chef Kawasaki

The good chef gains extra benefits from food items, because he's clever that way and stuff. He's also fast, despite being a big boy. His special the Superspicy Cooking manoeuvre, sees him serve his rivals a fiery curry feast. Sounds like our kinda guy. Get him down the offices on a Friday for closing time.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On the Mount Amberfalls track, eat Onigiri from the trackside teahouse as you pass by

Road Trip - Clear Air Ride challenges a total of 3 times

Susie

A smug entrepreneur who can float through the air using a propeller. Her Roboboosters special sees her ignite high-tech thrusters in order to go WHOOOOOOOSH! Like that.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Perform a perfect landing 5 times in a single race

Road Trip - Hit 3 enemies with a single attack

Daroach

This sneaky thief can steal your copy abilities and then vanish. In fact, he can even do a sneak attack as his special. Quickly, somebody smash him!

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Find and defeat the special shiny enemy, Gemaine

Top Ride - Win after lapping an opponent

Scarfy

Scarfy is another small pilot and his small demeanour hides a terrible secret. He's got quite the temper. Don't ragebait this guy. With a special that sees him lose his cool and go on a frenzy around the course, may we suggest Scarfy try to relax a little?

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Waveflow Waters, defeat another Scarfy enemy without making it angry first

City Trial - Destroy a rider's machine within the first 60 seconds

Meta Knight

The knight is darkest just before the dawn. What a terrible movie. Meta Knight, on the other hand, is another solid all-rounder whose Night Wing special ability sees him unfurl his wings for a huge boost.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Finish a lap without crashing into walls more than 2 times

Top Ride - On Nova, complete a lap without attacking another rider

Marx

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Complete an entire lap of free run without dropping below 30km/hr

Road Trip - Spend 300,000 Road Miles

Taranza

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Beanstalk Park, ride for a total of 5,000 metres

City Trial - Win a short race

Magalor

Unlock Conditions:

Top Ride - Send the same rider flying 2 times with Drill Driver



City Trial - Enter all secret Rooms

Starman

Unlock Conditions:

Top Ride - Crystalline Fissure - Complete 4 laps in the lead position

City Trial - Fall for 6 secs after only boosting once

Waddle Doo

Unlock Conditions:

Air Ride - On Floria Fields (Laps), finish without crashing into any enemies

Top Ride - Hit a rider with a Course Quaker

Cappy

City Trial - On Skydive 1, Get 2,000 points in a match

City Trial - On Skydive 1, Get 2,000 points in a match Top Ride - Win after getting swept up in the tornado 3 times on Air

Gooey

Unlock Conditions:

Top Ride - Win after getting swept up in the tornado 3 times

City Trial - Skydive 1 - Get 2,000 points in a single match

Noir Dedede

Unlock Conditions:

Road Trip - Beat the story and get the "true ending"

Kirby Air Riders Character FAQ

Here we'll be answering some common character questions.

How many characters are there in Kirby Air Riders?

There are 21 playable characters in total. Remember, though: not all of them are playable in every mode!

Who's the best character? Who's the fastest?

In terms of who is the best, well, that's gonna be down to personal taste, as the machines' stats and other factors tend to balance everything out. But here are our go-to picks:

Kirby (Best for Beginners)

Well, he's gotta be on here, but Kirby is just also very good for hoovering up foes and blasting them with ease. He's a good choice for newcomers, too, as there's nothing tricksy about his style.

Oh, and his special flurry of blade attacks is just straight up one of the most effective specials in the game, too.

Rick (Best for blasting through the competition)

RICK! IT'S RICK!!! Okay, listen, we're gonna stop that now. Rick is a big, heavy boy, and his biggest asset, besides being an amazingly cool and epic big boy legend, is that his special enables him to run at blazing speeds through everything and everyone. Also, he's a big hamster.

Meta Knight (Best sword attack)

Another awesome character who we will usually pick just for his looks, here he also has a very useful sword attack that swipes I lovely big arcs to easily hit multiple foes.

Knuckle Joe (Best punches with speed boosts)

Knuckle Joe has got a bad attitude. He can also unleash an amazing flurry of unstoppable punches when you unleash his special.

What's more, he gets a big speed boost as he punches, too. A blazing blizzard of pain!

Marx (Best if you can avoid damage)

Small, fast and great in pretty much every category, Marx's Achilles heel is that he takes a lot of damage very quickly. Avoid this, though, and he's a rocket to be reckoned with.

Taranza (Best Spider-Man impression)



Not the easiest rider to use, but Taranza has got one trick up her sleeve that we love, in that she can latch onto things with her webs and yank towards them! Also, her eyes glow.

How can I track what I need to do in-game to unlock characters?

To see what's required for an unlock, simply hover over the little squares that make up a mode's picture grid. As long as you have some adjacent unlockables complete, the game will point you towards what to do next.

Once you hover over a square, and if it's available to clear, you'll be shown the option to press "+" to go directly to the challenge at hand.