Following the huge success of Genshin Impact back in 2020, developer and publisher miHoYo's follow-up, Honkai Star Rail, immediately had our attention. The latest entry in the newly-rebranded HoYoverse launched in April 2023 on Windows, iOS and Android to generally favourable reviews, with a PlayStation 4 and 5 release planned for the future.

Much like miHoYo's former title, Honkai Star Rail appears on paper like it would be a good fit for the Switch — with its portability and already strong library of popular RPG titles — but will we actually see the game journey over to the Nintendo console? Is a Switch version on the way?

Is Honkai Star Rail On Switch?

The simple answer here is no, it is not. At the time of writing, the game is only available on PC and mobile, with a release on PS4 and PS5 planned for the future.

Genshin Impact is supposedly "still in development" for Switch, so there is a chance that Star Rail might make the jump to the Nintendo console at a later point if the previous title sells well when (or indeed 'if') it eventually releases.

For the time being, however, there is no sign that the Honkai train will be calling at Switch station.

We will update this guide should there be any relevant announcements made in the future.

What Is Honkai Star Rail?

Taking a slight step away from the, shall we say, Breath of the Wild-inspired elements that caused quite a stir on the former title's release, Honkai Star Rail is closer to what we might consider a traditional RPG. Yes, there is still the open world and certain exploration mechanics carried over from Genshin, but a new turn-based combat system has been put in place this time around, with a heavier focus on building your team of four fighters.

The game is once again free-to-play, with the majority of the player's gear and weaponry coming from in-game purchases. This is the second instalment in the Honkai series — following 2017's Honkai Impact 3rd — and contains many of the same characters that were previously introduced.

While Honkai Star Rail has not garnered quite as many calls for a Switch port as we previously saw with Genshin (arguably due to its lessened reception as a "Breath of the Wild clone"), there are still some who imagine the console as an ideal home for miHoYo's latest.