Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches on 6th November, and Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have been busy drip-feeding thirsty hack-and-slash fans tidbits of information about the follow-up to 2020's excellent Age of Calamity.

We've put together the following guide to all playable characters in Age of Imprisonment (that we know about thus far). Post-launch, naturally, we'll update this with any secret characters you unlock throughout the game.

Let's take a look at the full roster!

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment: Every Playable Character

As we already reported, the latest drop of info from Koei Tecmo itself revealed the identities of several fighters, many of whom are Sages in the lore of the game.

Alongside the Sages, we've also had a few gameplay trailers (the very latest of which you can check out at the bottom of the page) which have revealed a few other playable characters, some of whom you'll probably have already guessed are in there and one of which...well, let's just say we can't wait to find out more.

We'll update this list with more info when we have it, but here's every character in alphabetical order:

Ardi (Gerudo Sage)

A kind-hearted warrior who unites the Gerudo tribe. She obeys the tribe leader Ganondorf under the Gerudo tribe’s code.

Argraston (Goron Sage)

The leader of the Goron tribe. He is intelligent and generous. He has known Rauru for a long time and is a close friend.

Calamo

Calamo is "a boisterous Korok wandering Hyrule in search of a place to put down roots."

Mineru (Sage of Spirit)

Mineru is another confirmed character, and in trailers the Sage of Spirit can be seen flinging contraptions around the battlefield, so expect plenty of inventiveness, tricks and traps out of this one, perhaps.

Mysterious Construct (???)

This character, who does look sort of familiar, it has to be said, remains a complete mystery at the moment beyond the brief description from Nintendo that they are "a new ally" and someone "who can transform and take to the skies." How very interesting.

Princess Zelda

The most obvious one. Princess Zelda, in all of the trailers we've seen thus far, has shown herself to be much more high-octane this time out, mostly because she's got her own Legend of Zelda version of a lightsaber to fight with.

Qia (Zora Sage)

A Zora princess skilled in martial arts, her bravery in battle inspires the people she leads.

Queen Sonia

A pivotal character in the overall plot (no spoilers here, lads), Sonia is shown in the trailer below briefly, and will no doubt play an absolutely crucial part on your team.

Raphica (Rito Sage)

The leader of the Rito tribe and a resourceful warrior. His words and actions are often difficult to understand, but deep down he cares for his friends and is loyal.

Rauru (Sage of Light)

The Sage of Light, what we've seen of Rauru in battle thus far has been all about huge beams of spectacular light (obviously), and he also looks absolutely massive on the field of battle. A potential powerhouse, we reckon.

Other characters (unconfirmed if playable)

Assorted Randos

Koei Tecmo's Japanese website for the game also shows an assortment of other characters brandishing weapons who may or may not be playable.

Ganondorf

Likewise, big bad Ganondorf is highlighted, looking sultry in some beefy key art. It seems unlikely that he wouldn't be playable at some point, though it's unconfirmed at the moment.

Lenalia (Zelda's handmaiden)

Zelda’s maid. Though she has a gentle personality, she is quick at her work and is trusted by Rauru. She has a strong curiosity about the mystical and always carries her record book with her.

You'd hope she's playable, although we haven't seen her in combat yet.

How many characters are there in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

So, that's us with 10 known playable characters so far. We'll be sure to let you know of any more that are revealed in the run-up to that 6th November release date!

Looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment? Got a favourite character or someone you're hoping to see included? Make sure to let us know!