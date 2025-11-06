Koroks! Everybody loves 'em, and Koei Tecmo is feeding that love in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, as there's a whole bunch of hidden Koroks around this super-sequel's smashing stages.



As was the case in Age of Calamity, you'll find tell-tale signs of secret Koroks (toy windmill, glowing spot on road, mysterious object, and so on) at locations within each of the game's main campaign levels. There are also a handful scattered around some of the unlockable challenge stages.



To help guide you towards a 100% complete Korok collection, we've put together this handy quick guide to every secret Korok location.



Ready to trek down some tiny pals? Let's get to it.

[Note: This guide is a work-in-progress, so check back as we fill out any missing levels over the coming days! Also, be aware that, by its very nature, this guide is chock full of minor spoilers.]

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment: Korok Locations Guide

Below you'll find Korok Maps for every chapter. Each has Korok icons and a number - check out the text below for exact instructions.

Chapter 1

The Art of the Blade Korok Locations

Total Koroks to find - 1

1. The very first Korok in the game is plonked right in the centre of your screen as an example of what to look for going forward. There he is!

Chapter 2

Raging Sands Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 3

1. This one is under a tree to the side of the road where our icon is placed.

2. Sparkling in the grass overlooking a wooded lake.

3. In the ground to the side of a path in the lower east of the map.

Growing Suspicion Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 3

1. This Korok is to the left of the road in the dirt.

2. This one is in a balloon target hovering in the road.

3. In a patch of grass to the left of the road.

Striking North Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 2

1. This one is under the dirt on the main path.

2. On the dirt path right at the exit of the level.

Beneath the Blood Moon Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 2

1+2. These two can be found during this quick-paced flight sequence, and there's no map here, so just keep your eyes peeled for floating Koroks as you go.

They are impossible to miss, as you can hear them as they come into view, one just before, and one after, the sequence where you take out the ground constructs.

The Howling Tempests Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 2

1. Under a tree to the side of the main route.

2. A balloon to shoot or attack this time, and it's hovering right in front of you at the location we've marked with this icon.

Chapter 3

Shadows In The Snow Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 3

1. This one is hidden in a sparkling patch under a tree.

2. In a flower on the deck of the wooden walkway area.

3. On a tree stump just outside the gate after the Ice Hinox battle in the location pinpointed.

Lanayru Defiled Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 3

1. This one's sticking out of a rocky outcrop to the side of the route.

2. Sticking out of a grassy patch after the Sludge-Like fight.

3. After the Hinox battle right at the end of the level, and just before Grimtorok, you can find this tree stump buried slightly under some mud. Use a water attack or hydrant to clear it, then interact with it.

The Behemoth in the Crater Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 1

Once again, for this flying level, simply wait for the floating, and quite noisy, Korok and then blast it out of the sky when it appears. No map to bother with this time!

Crisis on Death Mountain Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 5

1. In a bright yellow flower poking out of the red rock in this little nook.

2. Another flower sticking out of the ground this time. Too easy!

3. On the main route, this one is easy to spot as its flower is stuck up in a barren bit of dirt.

4. This sneaky one is stuck inside a huge grey boulder just as you come to the entrance to the Fire Hinox fight. Smash it!

5. On the main route, in a sparkling patch in the red rocky ground here.

Under Cover of Mist Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 7

1. Both this and the next Korok are right beside each other in a little grove that you'll get to right before you fight Grimgera at the end of the level. This one is sparkling in the ground near a crate.

2. Another one that's poking out of the ground in this small grove area, you can spot it beside some miniature forest seats and a table.

3. This one's a balloon, so keep your eyes out at the location indicated by our icon.

4. Another one sat in easy sight to the right of the dirt road in some grass.

5. This one is in the grass at the entrance to a secret tree tunnel.

6. To the side of the road under a torchlight.

7. Near the electric Hinox battle, this one is sparkling in a patch of grass.

Chapter 4 Korok Locations (coming soon)

Watch this space for every Korok to find in Chapter 4...

Chapter 5 Korok Locations (coming soon)

Watch this space for every Korok to find in Chapter 5...

Challenges

There aren't too many Koroks to be found within the game's challenges, but here's a quick guide to the ones that are there, should you miss 'em.

A Time For Review Korok Locations Map

Total Koroks to find - 2

1.

2.

Treasure Chests

There are, once again, plenty of treasure chests to be found buried around the levels of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

As was the case in Age of Calamity, these mostly contain weapons and materials that you can also find elsewhere in the adventure, so beyond collecting them to 100% all quests, they aren't massively urgent.

As for Treasure Chest locations, make sure to upgrade your sensor through quests and challenges to make them all appear on your in-game map!

Korok Locations FAQ

What are Korok Seeds used for?

Collecting all the Koroks in Age of Imprisonment brings benefits in the form of expanded slots for all of your gear. It might not be fancy, but it's essential on harder difficulties, and for folks who like to experiment to the max.

How many Korok Seeds are there in total?

We're still looking for them all, so we'll get back to you on this one ASAP!

Enjoying Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment? Found any Koroks we've missed? Make sure to let us know in the comments.