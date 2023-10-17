Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of 2023's surprise hits, Suika Game – also known as 'Watermelon Game' – has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks. Gaining immense popularity thanks to streamers and content creators playing the game and showcasing its fun but challenging gameplay, the title has now been downloaded over a million times despite only receiving a Japanese launch.

Thankfully, you don't need a Japanese Nintendo Switch to play the game, so if you're wondering how to download and play Suika Game yourself, you're in the right place. Just follow the four steps below and enjoy!

How To Get Japanese eShop Credit To Buy Games

To buy games on the Japanese eShop, you'll need Japanese eShop credit. So your first step is to grab a Japanese eShop voucher.

If you're specifically wanting to buy Suika Game, which only costs 240 yen (roughly £1.30/$1.60), you'll only need one of the smallest vouchers available. The 500 yen voucher from Amazon Japan below will cover you, but you'll need to navigate Amazon's Japanese website – if you're not comfortable buying through a store in a different language, Play-Asia's 1500 yen voucher is also a great choice (and the website is aimed at English speakers!):

Once you've bought your voucher you'll be sent a code via email. You can redeem this code by going on to the eShop on your Switch, selecting your Japanese account, and choosing 'Redeem Code' on the left-hand side. Then enter the code you've received and your eShop balance will be updated.

Of course, Suika Game isn't the only game available on Nintendo's Japanese eShop, so you'll be able to use the remaining credit to buy other fantastic Japanese titles too. If you'd like to top up your Japanese account with more credit than the 1500 yen option we've provided above, head here for a full rundown of the best Japanese eShop vouchers: