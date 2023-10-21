If you've been wanting to play Suika Game (Watermelon Game) on your Nintendo Switch but aren't really interested in signing up for a Japanese Nintendo account, you're in luck. In a surprise update, the game has now been released in multiple other regions.

It's available for just $2.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the file size is 189 MB. The game is in Japanese and there's no English language support. Here's the official description from Nintendo's website:

To prevent the fruits from overflowing from the box, collide the same kind of fruit. As you collide fruits, their types change. Let's create big watermelons!

This is a game where you combine two small fruits to make them larger and create big watermelons.

