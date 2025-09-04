Conifer may not be present in Hollow Knight: Silksong, but a new cartographer has taken his place. Shakra is a proud warrior and map-maker who is ready to fight — with both pen and sword.

Like in Hollow Knight, the cartographer is an invaluable NPC who you'll want to seek out early on in the game. Especially if you want to know where you are in the Kingdom of Pharloom. So we'll be covering where to find Shakra, how to get the Compass Crest, and how to fill out your map.

Where To Find Shakra

The first place you'll find Shakra is in The Marrows, which is the second major map in Silksong. It's only about an hour into the game, so it won't take you too long.

She's at the very end of a long corridor filled with enemies and cage platforms that you need to lower to progress. You'll know you're getting close to her because you'll hear her dulcet tones.

Once you find her, she'll draw her weapon — but don't worry! You won't need to fight her. She'll offer up her wares.

How to get the Compass

The Compass is the first thing you'll want to buy from Shakra — when equipped it will show you where Hornet is on the map.

Luckily, she sells this at The Marrows! It costs 70 Rosary, which you should have at this point. If not, you can head to the room left and below of Shakra and farm some beads from the enemies there. There's a path to a bench using this route, too, and it unlocks a gate just above Shakra.

Once you've bought it, all you need to to is equip it. It's a Yellow Crest, so you may need to swap out another crest to equip it.

Should I buy the Compass or Quill first?

While it is more expensive, as we mentioned above, the Compass is one of the most valuable tools starting out.

The Quill will fill in any maps you've bought from Shakra as you sit down at benches. You don't need to equip it, as Hornet will scrawl these down automatically.

Essentially, the Quill helps makes your map more complete, but ultimately, knowing where Hornet is, is much more important in the early game.

All Shakra & Map Store Locations

Shakra will move all around Pharloom throughout the course of Silksong, so you'll see her pop up in multiple spots. Here's every location we've found her in, along with what she sells, and how much her wares cost.

Note: We'll be updating this section as we make our way through the game and find Shakra hiding out in different locations.

Mosslands & The Marrows Map

We've already mentioned this one! Shakra is towards the end of the long corridor in The Marrows. This is where you'll buy that much-needed Compass Crest.

Mosslands Map Cost - 40 Rosary

The Marrows Map Cost - 50 Rosary

Deep Docks Map

Once you enter Deep Docks, keep heading left, following the Bench signs as you go. Eventually you'll reach a large vertical room, where Shakra will be right below the Bellway.

Deep Docks Map Cost - 50 Rosary

Far Fields Map

Head through Far Fields until you reach an extremely tall room with gusts of wind blowing upwards that you can't reach. Below a room with a Bench but above the path to the next area is a small room with Shakra hiding inside.

Far Fields Map Cost - 50 Rosary

Greymoor Map

Another easy one. When you enter Greymoor from below, just head right until you move on to a second screen and you'll spot the cartographer happily singing away.

Greymoor Map Cost - 50 Rosary

Help! I can't find Shakra

No worries if you can't find here, then you'll want to head back to Bone Bottom via the Bell Beast.

Once there, head right and then jump up some platforms right before you leave the town. You'll see her high up above the town, sketching out her next map.

Can you miss out on maps?

Nope, you can't! If you happen to go through an area without finding Shakra or buying a map from her, you'll either find her in her next location or head back to Bone Bottom where she'll sell all previous maps and pins.

Feeling like an expert cartographer yet? We'll have more Silksong guides on the way soon, so keep your eyes peeled.