Anyone who's plumbed deep into Hollow Knight's secrets knows all about Mister Mushroom. This unusual NPC is back in Silksong, and comes bearing a Wish for Hornet.

This guide covers the Passing of the Age quest in Silksong, including where to find Mister Mushroom all across Pharloom.

Be warned, this guide contains spoilers for Hollow Knight: Silksong, so if you're not finished with the game, now's the time to hop out!

Passing of the Age Wish Guide

Before you even start thinking about doing the Passing of the Age Wish, you first of all need to be in Act 3, the game's secret final act.

You also need to have the Silk Soar Silk Skill, which you get after going to The Abyss for the first time. Once you reemerge in Pharloom and are on your way to collect three Old Hearts, now you can explore to your heart's content.

Where to find the Passing of the Age quest

This Wish isn't available on any of the Wishwalls, rather it's hidden in the far eastern parts of the Putrified Ducts.

Luckily, it's in the same place as Fleatopia, which means it's only a few screens away from a Bellway. When you reach the Flea's haven, keep heading right until you can climb up some light blue-coloured stone, then walk to the edge of the platform at the top.

From here, use Silk Soar and you'll launch yourself into a secret area. To the left is a stone tablet. Examine it to get the quest.

Where to find Mister Mushroom

To complete this quest, you'll need to find Mister Mushroom in seven different locations across Pharloom. Luckily, you have a few hints thanks to the quest description. This is exactly the same quest as in Hollow Knight, after all.

You'll know when you've found him as you'll hear his babbling from a distance and start to see small purple mushrooms on the ground. Then, when you find a small patch of mushrooms, you simply need to play your Needolin to make him appear.

If you need a hand finding Mister Mushroom, then we know where to find him:

Mushroom Location 1 - Moss Grotto

Under chapel fallen to the monarch's might

This one's pretty easy as it's a location you'll be familiar with in Act 3.

Head to Bone Bottom and then head left of the Bellway. Skip the first hole but drop down the second to bring you outside of the Ruined Chapel.

And you'll see your mushroom mound on the right! Play your Needolin, listen to his... um, musings, and be on your way.

Mushroom Location 2 - Bone Bottom

Over camp collapsed to the black thread plight

If you're doing these in order then Mister Mushroom's next hiding spot is very close. It's in Bone Bottom, right where Shakra used to be.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, he's on a small ledge to the right of the Bellway.

Mushroom Location 3 - Far Fields

Scorched field on edge, shells black and burned

For this location, you want to head to the far right side of Far Fields, just before the Needolin Door leading to Weavenest Atla.

He's on a small platform here, so defeat the enemies around it and then serenade him.



Mushroom Location 4 - Greymoor

Up towers spinning, near the surgeon spurned

Mister Mushroom is paying a visit to Greymoor this time around; and if you've completed the Rite of Rebirth and the Infestation Operation quests, you'll be familiar with the location.

He's at the top of the west tower, the one which takes you to the doctor, and also just above where you found a Lost Flea earlier.

Mushroom Location 5 - The Slab

Cage of one who raged against the silken lie

For this spot, you'll need the Key of the Apostate, which you get in the Putrified Ducts after defeating Groal the Great or going through the Ducts via the Whispering Vaults, and heading to the bottom-left part of the map.

Mister Mushroom has hidden himself in the room where you fight the First Sinner, an outstanding secret boss. He's in the bottom left corner of the room.

Mushroom Location 6 - Mount Fay

Fell heart of frost, who soars on high

You'll need to climb to the very summit of Mount Fay, the place you got Double Jump, once again. Mister Mushroom is keeping the big bird company up top.

Luckily, with double jump and Silk Soar, this is extremely easy, and you don't even need to go through the mountain. Just scale from the east side and you'll soon get there.

Mushroom Location 7 - The Cradle

Past cradle's peak, last test of fitness

The last spot is by far the toughest, and it takes you all the way back to The Cradle, which is where you woke up at the beginning of Act 3.

You'll need to re-enter this area by using SIlk Soar in the corridor to the right of Cogwork Core. After a lot of climbing, you'll reach the room where you fought Grand Mother Silk. If you haven';t done this already, you can actually bind her arm and gain the Pale Nail Silk Skill.

However, on the right you'll see a small patch of white grass. Use Silk Soar to jump up and you'll discover a secret area, which leads to a rather difficult platforming challenge.

It's not quite as hard (and nowhere near as long) as White Palace, but it's definitely tricky. There are some black centipede-like enemies along the way you can farm Silk from, plus there's a bench around halfway. So that's helpful.

Once you reach the top, you'll find Mister Mushroom one final time.

Passing of the Age reward

For finding Mister Mushroom seven times, you get... nothing! Seemingly. It's actually required to get a fifth secret ending, called Passing of the Age. Next time you beat the true final boss, you'll get a slightly different cutscene.

Plus, at the end of the platforming challenge follow Mister Mushroom up and you'll find the Nameless Town, a completely abandoned place with a new enemy for your Hunter's Journal and plenty of abandoned houses.

Go to the far right and play your Needolin outside the house at the end and a ghost will start singing. They'll also drop the Surface Memento when you stop playing, so make sure you put it in your house.

Feeling enlightened by Mister Mushroom? If it's other kinds of enlightenment you're after, check out our complete range of Hollow Knight: Silksong guides.