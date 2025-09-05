If you need to upgrade Hornet's health in Silksong, then you'll want to gather as many Mask Shards as you can.

You'll need four of these to boost your health by one mask, and some of them are tricky to find. This guide will show you where to find every Mask Shard in Hollow Knight: Silksong.

All Mask Shard Locations in Silksong

Note: the below list is a work-in-progress as we try to find every single Mask Fragment in the guide. Stay tuned for more!

Mask Shard 1 - Bone Bottom Shop

You can purchase a Mask Shard from the shop in Bone Bottom for a rather pricey 300 Rosaries.

Mask Shard 2 - Far Fields, above the Seamstress

You'll need the Drifter's Cloak for this one, which you get by completing the Seamstress' quest. The location is marked on the map above with a red circle.

One you have this, use your new cloak to glide to the very top of the room where the Seamstress is located. You'll need to blow some holes in some platforms using the explosive ground to get all the way to the upper left corner of the room.

Then, in this next room, complete the puzzle and blow a hole in the ground by dropping the hot coal from the ceiling to reveal the shard.

