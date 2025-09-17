The Green Prince is a friendly NPC you meet in an unfortunate place in Silksong. One of the most tragic characters in the game, this noble creature has a very secret Quest you can complete during Act 3, but only if you save him.

This guide covers the Green Prince's story in Hollow Knight: Silksong, including how to rescue him, where to find him in the Choral Chambers, and how to access Lost Verdania and finish his quest.

Expect some minor spoilers for Act 3 below...

Green Prince Quest

The first time you meet the Green Prince will be your first time through Sinner's Road, an optional area that leads to The Mist andis another entryway into the Citadel. It's a dangerous path, however.

And it seems like the Green Prince was caught out here, as he's in jail! Speak to him and he'll tell you to leave him alone. But you'll notice that padlock on his cell, and you can't help yourself, right?

How to save the Green Prince

To unlock the Green Prince's cage, you'll need a Simple Key. You can get four of these throughout the game, and you might even have one on your person (bug?) by the time you get here. Luckily, there's one nearby, just in case you need a spare.

From the Green Prince's cage, you need to make your way up to the very top of this room; this will probably involve heading through the middle-right door first, and climbing that way to open up a shortcut.

When you climb out of a hole and reach a particularly long corridor, head all the way right, avoiding the roaches and other dangerous enemies along the way).

Eventually, you'll reach a new tall room. Bottom-right leads to a bench, but you want to go all the way to the top using Cling Grip. Keep going until you get locked at the top into a fight with a dangerous foe. This enemy does two masks of damage, so be careful and patient, dashing in to get hits when you can then dashing immediately away.

Once you defeat the roachkeeper, he'll drop a Simple Key. Nice! You can use that to save the prince.

Where to find Green Prince again

Once you free the Green Prince, he tells you he'll be leaving. But where to? What was the purpose of saving him?

Well, when you reach Act 2 and start exploring the Choral Chambers, you'll actually spot him in a handful of locations. Make sure you talk to him when you see him to find out how he feels about the golden halls, where he'll also mention his lover and life-partner.

There are two places we spotted him — the lower-left part of the map, close to the Citadel baths, and the room you fought the Cogwork Duo.

How to get to Lost Verdania

When you reach Act 3 and have Silk Soar and the Elegy of the Deep upgrade for your Needolin, you'll be able to access every single part of the map and fight the remaining bosses.

There's also one completely new area that's only accessible via the Elegy of the Deep song: Lost Verdania.

To get here, you first need to reach the ruins of Verdania, which is just east of the Craw house in Greymoor. There's a small ledge to the right of the house that was formerly blocked up, but is now open.

Walk through here to enter Verdania. And hey, look! It's the Green Prince and the remains of one of the Cogwork Dancers. Talk to him and he'll ask you to let him mourn. Head right to find a hidden path, a map, and a bench.

Go back to the prince and, as long as you have Elegy of the Deep, you should see a white glow around the screen. Play the song and you'll enter the Prince's memories and Lost Verdania.

Lost Verdania orb puzzle

Lost Verdania is beautiful. It's a shame the kingdom has fallen and is no longer. Take the time to admire this place, as once you complete your task here, it's gone forever.

Anyway, this is a relatively small map where you need to seek out various light orb puzzles, collect them, which will then fill out the area and allow you to access the Green Prince's home. You'll also find him throughout the map.

We've marked the location of all the light orbs on the map here (indicated by the white circles), with the red ring highlighting the Green Prince's house, where you'll fight the main boss of the area.

Most of these orb puzzles will be in the form of breakable statues, flowers, and pots. The orb on the far right needs you to find three fountains in the same room, marked by by the smaller circles on the map.

Another orb is tied to a boss, the Palestag, a very straightforward fight that shouldn't give you any trouble. Let the boss come to you, and watch where it throws its spinning light discs.

Once you've completed them all, head to the room with a long corridor along the bottom and a couple of platforms, and jump up to find the Prince's house. Enter, make your way through, and you'll find the Prince once again, but he's not happy you're here...

Lost Verdania Boss Fight

The final boss of this area are the Clover Dancers, an upgraded version of the beautiful Cogwork Dancers fight from the start of Act 2.

This is pretty much the same fight, with a few crucial differences:

The fight only has two phases instead of three

You can only hit the Green Prince, not the projection of his partner

When the duo embrace in the centre of the room, they will be engulfed by strong winds, and cyclones will rotate around the room either clockwise or anticlockwise. Dodge these by walking under and/or jumping and using Clawline to get over the duo

Compared to some of the other fights in Act 3, this one's pretty straightforward as it's mostly the same as the original fight. Get into the rhythm, dodge those cyclones, and you'll snatch victory in no time.

Green Prince Quest reward

Once you defeat the Clover Dancers, you'll receive the Conjoined Heart and leave the dream world.

The Conjoined heart can either stand in place of one of the Old Hearts (the trio marked on your map), or you can keep it as a memento for your house.

Thankfully, the Green Prince can now rest in peace with his lover.

A hidden quest with a lovely, if bittersweet, story. For more quests, Tools, and other collectibles, make sure you head to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for all the help you'll ever need.