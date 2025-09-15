Deep in Silksong's Putrified Ducts, the Huntress needs to feed her brood. Speaking to her multiple times will grant Hornet the Broodfeast Quest, and it has a very nice reward waiting at the end.

This guide covers the Broodfeast Wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong, with details on how to get the Seared Organ, Shredded Organ, and Skewered Organ, what the Runtfeast Wish is, and the best place to get all the organs.

Broodfeast Wish Guide

You'll most likely pick up Broodfeast your first time through the Putrified Ducts. It's in a closed-off part of the area, which we first accessed after defeating Groal the Great in Bilewater.

You don't need to defeat Groal to get there, though; it's accessible if you continue to go straight up from the largest tall room.

The red path is the direct route, but if you want to fight Groal, then follow the blue path.

Where to find the Broodfeast Quest

Once your in the Ducts, you want to head up and left; be careful of the huge enemies in this corridor as they're fast a do a lot of damage.

Drop down carefully once you reach the other side, then jump to the house on the right to find The Huntress. Speak to her a few times and she'll give you the quest.

The Huntress needs the following organs to feed her brood:

15 Seared Organs

35 Shredded Organs

10 Skewered Organs

What is the Runtfeast?

If you don't take or complete Broodfeast in Act 2, then you'll actually be doing a totally different Wish — the Runtfeast.

When you head to the Huntress' house, you'll see her corpse in the background. However, an 'adorable' Runt is away and ready to speak. They'll give you the same quest and same rewards, luckily, so you won't miss out on anything.

Where to get Broodfeast Organs



All of the organs you need are dropped by the same types of enemies — Pilgrims. Yes, we're talking bodily organs, not musical organs...

Pilgrims are everywhere across Pharloom, but if you want to kill two birds with one stone, then the best place to farm these is near the bench underneath the High Halls entrance. It's at the very end of the pathway we recommend farming for Rosaries in Act 2 and the exact spot to make money in Act 3.

The enemies drop all three types of organs; how you get them depends on what Tool you kill them with.

Hot to get Seared Organ

To get the Seared Organ, you need to defeat enemies while using the Flintslate Tool. This imbues your weapon with fire, searing enemies on contact.

The Flintslate can be found in the locked area of the Deep Docks, which you need a Simple Key to enter. It's relatively deep inside, so make your way through (with that Magma Bell).

How to get Shredded Organ

Shredded Organs are the easiest to get. You could use the Cogwork Wheel, which you can buy from the Twelfth Architect for 360 Rosaries and 1 Craftmetal.

But, if you have it, you should use the Architect Crest. Use a Needle Charge by holding down the attack button until Hornet glows, and then unleash. You'll drill through enemies in no time.

How to get Skewered Organ

The best Tool for Skewering foes here is the Sting Shard, those little spikey bombs that explode on impact. You can use the Longpin too, but the Sting Shard is more reliable.

The Sting Shard can be bought from the Forge Daughter in Deep Docks for 140 Rosaries and a Craftmetal, while the Longpin is hiding in a room on the right-hand side of the first large room in Shellwood.

Broodfeast Quest Reward

Once you have all of your organs, return to The Huntress (or the Runt) and deliver their meal. Regardless of what quest you're handing in the reward is the same: the Longclaw Tool.

This Blue Tool extends the reach of Hornet's weapon, which works nicely with every Crest, particularly the Wanderer Crest.

If you're looking for a rundown of more side quests, then have a look at our Wish guide for a complete list. Otherwise, our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough will be your one-stop shop for everything else you need.