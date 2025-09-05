Tools are a new part of Hornet's kit in Silksong. These come in many different forms, from additional weapons to use against foes to defensive effects to help Hornet when she's in a pinch.

You can craft more tools at benches, increase the number of tools you can carry, and also upgrade Crests to unlock additional Tool Slots. This is your one-stop shop for everything Tool related in Hollow Knight: Silksong.

We're currently working on this guide as we make our way through Silksong, so this is currently a work-in-progress!

Below is an in-progress list of every single Tool you'll find in Silksong. These effectively replace Charms from Hollow Knight, but are much more varied. These are broken down into three separate categories — Red Tools, Blue Tools, and Yellow Tools — with each offering different kinds of support. So we've split them up the same way!

We've got details on what each Tool does and where to find them in Pharloom, so dive in. Note that we're working on getting all of these, so this guide is currently being updated as we progress through the game.

Red Tools are essentially subweapons — think Holy Water, the Cross, and Knives from Castlevania, and you're basically there.

These can be used a limited number of times before resting at a bench and crafting more using Shell Shards.

Straight Pin

Where to find Rescue Grindle from jail in The Marrow — it's the tall room to the far right of the area What it does Like a fast throwing knife, you can throw pins at enemies from a distance quickly, doing decent damage



Sting Shard

Where to find Buy it from the Forge Daughter in Deep Docks for 140 Rosaries and 1 Craftmetal What it does Throws a spiny ball in the air that expands and deals damage in the area for a short while

Flea Brew

Where to find Find five Fleas and then talk to Fleamaster Mooshka at the caravan in The Marrow, travel with them to Greymoor, and speak to Grishkin to get this new Tool What it does Drinking this will boost Hornet's attack speed. You also don't need to fix this tool - every time you hit a bench, Hornet will refill the drink with reserves. When those reserves run out, head back to the caravan to refill

Blue Tools provide passive effects that help boost Hornet's defensive capabilities by providing healing and silk fail-safes.

You don't need to do anything with these — just equip them and they'll work their magic!

Druid's Eye

Where to find Complete the Berry Picking Quest, given to you by the Moss Druid in The Marrow What it does When you get hit, you'll produce some green liquid which will allow you to recover some lost Silk

Warding Bell

Where to find Hidden inside a secret room in Far Fields. In the tall room with the gusts of winds, drop all the way to the bottom and head through a door on the left. The room appears to be a dead end, but jump and you'll find a hidden path leading to the Tool. What it does It prevents you from taking more damage while healing once per encounter. You'll still lose your Silk, but it will repel enemies.

Magma Bell

Image coming soon!

Where to find Buy it from the Forge Daughter in Deep Docks for 140 Rosaries and 1 Craftmetal What it does Equipping this means Hornet will take less damage from lava, which is helpful in Deep Docks

Yellow Tools are all about gathering resources and helping keep track of your adventure. They're useful for collecting money, in particular — at least in the early game.

Like Blue Tools, you don't need to do anything with these other than equip them. We like passive skills!

Compass

Where to find Buy this from Shakra in The Marrow for 70 Rosaries What it does Lets you see where you are on the map.

Shard Pendant

Where to find Towards the end of The Marrow, when you reach a lava-filled room, climb up to reach a room with spikes and collapsible platforms. Go up halfway to a bone bridge, and then cross it and enter the room there for the Tool. What it does Makes enemies drop more Shell Shards, which you need to repair tools and hand in for Quests.

Magnetite Brooch

Where to find Buy it from the store in Bone Bottom for 60 Rosaries What it does It pulls dropped Rosaries towards you, like a magnet. Extremely useful for farming money.

So far, we're still in the early game of Silksong, but we've got a couple of suggestions that have helped us out in our initial hours.

The Compass is obviously the best Tool while you're trying to get to grips with the map and navigation system. As you need to buy maps to actually understand how the world is shaped, the Compass will help you keep your bearings.

In terms of Blue Tools, so far, the Druid's Eye is easily the best. Silk is a premium because you use this to heal and use Silk Skills, so having a tiny bit extra to recover is extremely useful.

Red Tools will depend on your playstyle, but we're big fans of the Sting Shard. You can set it up and bait enemies into it, dealing huge amounts of damage. Yes. Please.

Yes, crafting is a thing in Silksong — but don't panic yet! It's a completely passive thing that you don't have to actively do.

Basically, crafting is how Hornet replenishes and repairs her Red Tools. That small number you see next to your subweapon? That's how many times you can use it before you rest at a bench.

Whenever you sit at a bench and rest, Hornet will use Shell Shards to repair those Tools and bring you back to the item cap. If you don't have enough Shell Shards to replenish all of them, Hornet will just use what's left to repair as many as she can.

How do you get more Shell Shards?

Easy — enemies! Almost all enemies drop Shell Shards, and you can use that handy Shard Pendant to increase the amount they drop.

There are also shard deposits sitting around Pharloom, so hit those and you'll get a few extra ones.

What are Crafting Kits and Tool Pouches?

Despite what they suggest, Crafting Kits are not how you craft more Tools. They're a lot simpler.

Crafting Kits increase the effectiveness of the Tools you have equipped — so Red Tools will do more damage, while Blue Tools will provide a little extra defense.

Tool Pouches, however, do exactly what they say — they let you carry more Red Tools.

You can buy both of these items from various stores and vendors around Pharloom.

How to unlock more Tool slots?

Early on, your Crest (we have a guide on these coming soon) might seem a bit limited, allowing you to equip only one tool of each type. But you can increase the number of Tool Slots you can carry.

To do this, you'll need a Memory Locket. You can find these all throughout Pharloom, including a handful of shops and Quest rewards. This will open up an additional slot on one of your Crests.

You can choose what Crest to use this on, but as every Crest completely changes Hornet's playstyle, make sure you save the Lockets for a Crest you like using.

We'll be tooling this one together in the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, head to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for more tips on exploring Pharloom!