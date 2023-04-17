In the run-up to the official release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May, Nintendo has been releasing various pieces of character art for us to get a good look at the game's main figures.

With the marketing campaign now in full swing, it can be a little difficult to keep track of just which characters have been officially revealed up until this point. We have therefore collected each piece of art revealed via the official Nintendo Twitter account and compiled them into the following gallery for you to take a look at without needing to hunt them down individually.

Each piece of artwork has followed a trailer in which that respective character was revealed, so if you have been avoiding every Tears of the Kingdom promo up until this point, then we would suggest not reading any further until you have played enough of the game that the following designs will be old news to you.

If, however, you are eager to check out all of the character art that Nintendo has revealed so far, then you can find each and every piece down below, starting with the Hero of Time himself...