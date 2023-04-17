Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Character Art
In the run-up to the official release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May, Nintendo has been releasing various pieces of character art for us to get a good look at the game's main figures.

With the marketing campaign now in full swing, it can be a little difficult to keep track of just which characters have been officially revealed up until this point. We have therefore collected each piece of art revealed via the official Nintendo Twitter account and compiled them into the following gallery for you to take a look at without needing to hunt them down individually.

Each piece of artwork has followed a trailer in which that respective character was revealed, so if you have been avoiding every Tears of the Kingdom promo up until this point, then we would suggest not reading any further until you have played enough of the game that the following designs will be old news to you.

If, however, you are eager to check out all of the character art that Nintendo has revealed so far, then you can find each and every piece down below, starting with the Hero of Time himself...

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Character Art

It wouldn't be a Zelda game without Link. This time around, it looks like the hero will once again be sporting a variety of different outfits and hairstyles, from the Breath of the Wild Champion's Tunic to the Barbarian-looking bare-chest look.

Zelda

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda
Princess Zelda holding what we can only assume is a 3DS XL — Image: Nintendo

The curious and courageous princess of Hyrule, Zelda. What's that she's holding in her left hand...?

Ganondorf

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf
The image that broke the Zelda internet... — Image: Nintendo

"Do not look away. You witness a king’s revival…and the birth of his new world.”
The mighty Demon King, Ganondorf, returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Riju

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Riju
Haircuts all round — Image: Nintendo

Riju is the leader of the Gerudo, first appearing in Breath of the Wild. She is a direct descendent of Urbosa and was an integral part of the 'Divine Beast Vah Naboris' quest in the prior mainline game.

Sidon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sidon
Return of the Champ — Image: Nintendo

[Sidon] cares deeply about his people and selflessly protects their home, Zora’s Domain, with integrity and passion.

Tulin

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tulin
Look at little Tulin, all grown up — Image: Nintendo

[Tulin is] a skilled archer from the Rito tribe, a race with a bird-like appearance who use their powerful wings to soar through the sky.

Bokoblins

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bokoblins
The boys are back in town — Image: Nintendo

One of the main enemies throughout the entirety of the Zelda series, Bokoblins will return to Tears of the Kingdom with some notable changes from BOTW. Notice the new horns on their heads? Perhaps the new Fuse ability will see us relying on these to craft weapons.

Master Sword

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword
The Master Sword's seen better days... — Image: Nintendo

From the trailers, we have seen both the Master Sword and Link's arm getting entangled in some kind of magic, leading to them both becoming corrupted. What was this power and how will Link be able to get his iconic sword back?

That's everything that we have seen so far. Be sure to keep an eye on this gallery over the coming weeks as we will keep it updated when more official art is released.

Which character design is your favourite so far? Let us know in the comments below.