Well, there you have it folks. We have now seen all of the trailers that we are going to get before the official release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just under a month and let us be the first to say it: that was awesome.

There were some of us who weren't quite sold on the game after the last 10-minute gameplay trailer, but this whistle-stop tour of what we can expect has gone a long way to get us on board. Firmly on board.

From the grand score full of little Zelda motifs to the closer look at some of the game's new locations, we are currently full to the brim with theories and speculation and we cannot wait to dive right in (literally) on 12th May.

Whereas the last Aonuma-led announcement was more of a showcase for some of Tears of the Kingdom's new mechanics, this one was all about the drama. The bombshell reveals came thick and fast with our first look at Ganon (and maybe Demise?), Zelda picking up the Master Sword and enough potential Zonai materials to have us frantically reading up on our Zelda lore quicker than you can say "Ultrahand".

It's true, this might have been a little more surface level than we perhaps needed, but the showy cutscenes and hammy voice over was enough to get us feeling sufficiently pumped.

But what did you make of this final reveal? Was it all enough to get you jumping for joy or is this Hyrule still looking a little too same-y for your tastes? Fill out the following poll with your thoughts and then take to the comments to let us know what you are the most excited to see in Tears of the Kingdom.

On a scale of 1-5 how would you rate the final Zelda: TOTK trailer?