Well, there you have it folks. We have now seen all of the trailers that we are going to get before the official release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just under a month and let us be the first to say it: that was awesome.

There were some of us who weren't quite sold on the game after the last 10-minute gameplay trailer, but this whistle-stop tour of what we can expect has gone a long way to get us on board. Firmly on board.

From the grand score full of little Zelda motifs to the closer look at some of the game's new locations, we are currently full to the brim with theories and speculation and we cannot wait to dive right in (literally) on 12th May.