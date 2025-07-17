Donkey Kong Bananza follows a pretty linear path for the most part, until you hit The Divide. All of a sudden, the next destination is in your hands. Which path should you choose?

Don't worry, we're here to help you make your mind up. In this guide, we'll run through what's at the end of the two Divide paths, and give you some pointers that might help you make a decision

Donkey Kong Bananza: The Divide Paths

One thing to note right from the get-go is that whatever path you choose to take, you will come back and visit the one you missed out on soon enough. It's not like the other option is gone forever!

That said, your decision will impact what order you unlock certain abilities in, so it's still something worth taking your time over.

The Divide: Freezer Path

Your first, and frostiest, option is to take the Freezer Path. This snowy route will take you straight into the snow-filled SL500, where you'll learn the Zebra Bananza.

The unlocked Zebra powers will give you a speedy way to make your way around later layers, and you'll also be introduced to some ice-based puzzles that will crop up a few more times on your adventure

The Divide: Forest Path

The other option is to take the green Forest Path. This route will completely skip past SL500, dropping you in the wooded area in SL600 instead.

This region is where you'll learn the Ostrich Bananza, which lets DK glide through the air and float onto platforms that were previously inaccessible.

Which Path Should I Take First?

There is no bad decision here — as we said earlier, you'll visit both layers at some point — but our personal preference would be to head to the Forest Layer first and pick up the Ostrich Bananza, before tackling the Freezer Layer later on.

Not only did we find ourselves using the Ostrich Bananza more frequently than the Zebra Bananza (so it's good to get a start on its respective Skill Tree), but there are plenty of opportunities for high-platform gliding in the Freezer Layer that you'll miss out on during your first run if you haven't previously visited the Forest region.

Ultimately, however, it's a matter of personal preference. If you'd rather play in the snow and pick up a super speedy Bananza power in the process, you know which way you should go!

We hope this helped you decide where to go next. For even more DKB advice, be sure to take the path to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub.