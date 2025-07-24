You know who you're chasing now, and the end is almost in sight, but the Forbidden Layer has one more miniboss to throw your way before the grand finale

In this Donkey Kong Bananza boss guide, we'll share everything you need to know to beat K. Stompenclomper with ease.

Donkey Kong Bananza: K. Stompenclomper Walkthrough

K. Stompenclomper General Tips

For the most part, K. Stompenclomper follows a similar pattern to the Stompenclomper you fought back on the Canyon Layer, but here are some small things you'll want to keep in mind for this variant:

Remember to use Hand Slap whenever you can to gather Gold and keep your Bananergy levels high.

Transform into Kong Bananza as frequently as possible — it makes dealing out damage much easier.

Stay close to attack the feet, but flee as soon as Stompenclomper jumps into the air.

How To Defeat K. Stompenclomper

You're going to use the same feet > head > core technique that you relied on in the Canyon Layer boss fight again here, though there is one notable change in K. Stompenclomper's ever-changing toes.

The boss' feet will flit between lava and stone, the former of which will hurt you if you swing for them and render you unable to attack for a few valuable seconds. Get close to Stompenclomper's base, and start punching the feet the second they change to stone. You'll likely be able to polish off one foot before it switches back, but keep an eye out for the incoming change and retreat if necessary.

Repeat this battering for both feet, then go to town on the head, hitting the gold Void contraption inside.

Follow the exact same approach for the second phase, but switch to Kong Bananza (if you haven't been using it already) to easily carve through the concrete exterior.

Once you get to the core for a second time, keep spamming punch and you'll have that health bar down to zero.

Now there's nothing standing in the way of that big bad. For help with the grand finale, check out our full Boss Guides hub, or swing over to our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for all kinds of other hints and tips.