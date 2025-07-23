It's time to take on the Canyon Layer's second miniboss, Mad Mixer, and this one's got an on-the-rails spin to it.

In this guide, we'll be running through how to beat Mad Mixer in Donkey Kong Bananza's Canyon Layer, with general tips and a full walkthrough on hand.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Mad Mixer Walkthrough

Mad Mixer General Tips

Before we get into the step-by-step walkthrough, here are some general tips that you might want to keep in mind during this fight.

Point the left stick either in the direction of the track or the opposite way to accelerate/brake the mine cart.

Use Motion Controls to help with aiming on the move.

Don't get too trigger-happy — only chuck your Boom Rocks when there's a gap to do so.

How to Defeat Mad Mixer

This battle is all about collecting Boom Rocks and using them to your advantage. You can use some of the early bombs to destroy Mad Mixer's sandy shields, but we'd advise waiting for the gaps in the shell, then chucking as many at the purple interior as you can.

Keep an eye on the track ahead after landing a few successful hits, and press 'A' to jump over the pink lasers.

The mine cart track takes a sharp incline at points, providing you the perfect opportunity to rain down attacks on Mad Mixer from above. At this height advantage, you don't really need to worry about avoiding the sand shields, just aim for the centre and get throwing!

Mad Mixer will regenerate its shields as the battle goes on, but have no fear. Keep looking for gaps (or make your own), and only target the purple interior. After a few successful hits, this miniboss will go down.

That's another of the Canyon Layer's minibosses polished off, but there's more to come. Head over to our Boss Guides hub for the best techniques for taking down every baddie. And if it's more advice you're after, we've got you covered in our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough.