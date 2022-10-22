Some of Disney Dreamlight Valley's quests are downright diabolical when it comes to how many materials they require. Some of them ask for Hardwood — a material that's particularly hard(wood) to find!

Whatever the reason you need a ton of Hardwood, we've got you covered. Here's our guide on where to find it, and how to maximise your potential.

Hardwood Farming Guide

Where to find Hardwood

Hardwood is the reddish-brown pile of branches that you can find under trees in the following places:

Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

We suggest starting with the first two, as they're cheaper to unlock and they don't have as many other types of wood, so you're more likely to find Hardwood faster.

Hardwood will spawn under trees randomly, and you can come back to these areas to find more.

But if you don't want to rely on the whims of fate to find your Hardwood, here are some tips to make it spawn faster:

Step One: Unlock the Forest of Valor

The Forest of Valor is the best place to grab lots of Hardwood, so make sure you've spent the 3,000 Dreamlight required to remove the Night Thorns from the entrance.

Step Two: Deforestation

Apologies to nature, but our first step is to get rid of all the trees in the Forest of Valor. This will reduce the number of locations where Hardwood will spawn, but don't worry — we'll get them back.

You can do this by going into the Furniture menu and removing all the trees, one by one. Make sure to do it in both areas of the Forest of Valor, including the one across the river, even if you can't access it yet.

Step Three: Collect the wood

Go around the Forest of Valor and collect all the Softwood and Hardwood you can find. This is to make sure that the area knows to spawn more wood in.

You can do this either by running around and picking it up, or by going into the Furniture menu, picking it up, and moving it to one location so you can easily pick it all up at once.

Step Four: Replace big trees with little trees

Now that you have a forestless Forest of Valor, place Plaza Trees near the entrance or near the fast-travel well for easy access. We went with eight, but you can do more or fewer trees if you want.

This will ensure that the Hardwood spawns only under the Plaza Trees, which are much smaller and easier to find.

Step Five: Fast travel

If you fast travel to another area and then fast travel back using the magic wells, the wood will respawn.

Step Six: Deforest the Glade of Trust too (optional)

If you repeat the above steps with the Glade of Trust (5,000 Dreamlight to unlock), you can fast travel between the Glade and the Forest to maximise your wood profits.

Step Seven: Unlock the shovel upgrade (optional)

You can also remove those pesky stumps all over the place with a shovel upgrade. To get the upgraded shovel, you will need to complete some of Anna (from Frozen)'s quests:

These stumps can drop a lot of Softwood and Hardwood, so it's worth getting if you're in need of some extra. But be warned — these quests can get a little pricey in terms of materials and Dreamlight, so it's not necessarily the easiest option unless you already have a lot of Iron Ore and Dreamlight to spend!

Results

It'll take a long time to get a lot of wood, but this is the best way we can think of to get it quickly — for now. Let us know in the comments if you know of any other tricks!

