The Best Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards
Image: Nintendo Life

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED and tend to download games from the Nintendo eShop, you'll soon find yourself running out of storage space. A lack of storage is one of the Switch's few weaknesses, and the fact that there are so many amazing digital-only games on Nintendo's store means the issue's only becoming more of a problem.

The answer? Expand your Switch's memory by getting a great deal on a Micro SD card to store more games. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap memory upgrade options for Switch in 2023 including mighty 1TB Micro SD cards that will erase your storage woes for good (the Switch supports cards up to 2TB in size, although they don't actually exist just yet) as well as fancy cards featuring Nintendo artwork that would make great gifts.

Below, we've rounded up all of the best Micro SD card deals you can get right now at the cheapest prices.

Best Switch Micro SD cards (USA)

Our US recommendations are largely taken up by SanDisk and Samsung products, as we find these cards often offer greater value for money than their direct competitors. They're also known for their fantastic quality and reliability – a win-win! Here are the best deals on Micro SD cards for Switch in the US:

CategoryProductValuePrice
Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD CardSamsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card$0.07/GB
Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD CardSamsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card$0.07/GB
Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:Amazon Basics - 1TB microSDXC Memory CardAmazon Basics - 1TB microSDXC Memory Card$0.08/GB
Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size AdapterAmazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter$0.08/GB
Best Value 200GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD CardSanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD Card$0.14/GB
Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:SAMSUNG EVO Select+ 256GB Micro SD CardSAMSUNG EVO Select+ 256GB Micro SD Card$0.08/GB
Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory CardSanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card$0.09/GB
Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD CardSamsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card$0.07/GB
Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:Samsung EVO Select + Adapter microSDXC 64GBSamsung EVO Select + Adapter microSDXC 64GB$0.14/GB

Best Switch Micro SD cards (UK)

Our UK recommendations are pretty similar with the same manufacturers popping up with good prices. With plenty of options across the board, there's something to suit every budget:

CategoryProductValuePrice
Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD CardSanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card£0.06/GB
Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD CardSanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card£0.06/GB
Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card + SD adapterSanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card + SD adapter£0.08/GB
Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:TRIDENITE 128GB Micro SD CardTRIDENITE 128GB Micro SD Card£0.07/GB
Best Value 200GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD CardSanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD Card£0.17/GB
Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk Ultra 256 GB microSDXC Memory CardSanDisk Ultra 256 GB microSDXC Memory Card£0.07/GB
Best Value 32GB Switch Micro SD Card:Lexar 32GB Micro SD Card 2 PackLexar 32GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack£0.27/GB
Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD CardSanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card£0.06/GB
Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:Integral 512GB Micro SD CardIntegral 512GB Micro SD Card£0.06/GB
Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC 140MB/s+SD AdapterSanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC 140MB/s+SD Adapter£0.12/GB

Officially-Licensed Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards

These 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB and 512GB officially licensed Nintendo Switch micro SD cards from SanDisk aren't the best value price-wise, but they sure do look pretty and will no doubt appeal to Nintendo collectors or those looking to gift an SD card to someone special.

Availability can be patchy, so if you find that these aren't available right now, we'd recommend picking up one of the better deals above rather than waiting to see if these fancier options return. Saying that, we wouldn't blame you for being tempted by that lovely yellow Starman card...

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 64GB micro SD card (Zelda)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 64GB micro SD card (Switch logo)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 64GB micro SD card (Yoshi)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 400GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 1TB micro SD card
Other game-related options also exist, such as these Fortnite and Apex Legends cards:

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card - Switch, Fortnite Edition
Fortnite SanDisk microSDXC Card - Switch, 128GB
Apex Legends SanDisk microSDXC Card - Switch, 128GB
Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards FAQ

Our micro SD card FAQ below should answer any questions you might have, but feel free to ask us anything in the comments section and we'll do our best to answer. The most frequently asked questions will then get added here.

Can you use any Micro SD Card with Nintendo Switch?

The Switch supports any UHS-I Micro SD, Micro SDHC, or Micro SDXC cards. If you have no idea what any of that means, don't worry, it's pretty difficult to stumble across a card that isn't supported by the Switch.

Given how little the speed differs between the different cards that the Switch does support, we recommend just ignoring that aspect entirely and just grabbing the cheapest you can find. It really doesn't make much difference.

Besides, cartridges are almost always slower than Micro SD cards, so no matter which you go for, you're going to get improved loading speeds.

Where is the Micro SD Card slot on the Switch console?

If you're wondering how to go about putting a Micro SD card into your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, the handy photos above should help.

To access the Micro SD card slot on your Nintendo Switch, simply pop out the kickstand on the back of the Switch. Inserting a Micro SD card can be a bit fiddly, so you'll want to do it with the logo facing up. Push the card into the slot until it makes a reassuring clicking sound. To remove it, push again until it clicks and it should then pull away easily.

The Switch Lite may not have the kickstand, but you'll find the cover in the same place on the back of the console on the bottom left. Pick open the tab and gently push your Micro SD in until you hear a click just as you would on the regular Nintendo Switch.

And on Switch OLED the slot is hidden behind the larger kickstand on the left. It's re-orientated horizontally, but other than that it's probably the simplest of the three Switch consoles to insert or remove the Micro SD card.

What speed Micro SD Card should I buy?

At the moment, speed isn't really worth considering when you purchase a micro SD card for your Nintendo Switch. The reason for this is that the Switch only supports UHS-1 cards, which max out at 104MB/s in terms of speed. The UHS-2 types are three times faster, with a 312MB/s speed but that's irrelevant as the Switch doesn't currently support them.

While it's true that the speed between even the UHS-1 cards does vary, the differences just aren't noticeable enough to worry about. That's why we've focused purely on the best value for money, as there is a considerably larger difference between the prices of two micro SD cards than there is the speed.

What size/capacity Micro SD Card should I buy?

It's going to be a while until 2TB cards are available and, more importantly, affordable. Right now you typically have the choice of 1TB, 512GB, 400GB, 256GB, 200GB, and 128GB (or lower, although we wouldn't recommend going any smaller than 64GB, and that will fill up fast).

SanDisk has a Micro SD card with a capacity of 1TB, which is a fantastic option for Switch owners who plan to download a lot of games, but it's naturally a little more on the pricey side. If you have that sort of cash to spend, this is currently the ultimate option for your Switch.

On the other end of the scale you can pick up a very cheap 128GB Micro SD card, but chances are you'll fill it up very soon with downloads, so we recommend you think long-term and consider the ~200-256GB range.

An alternative approach would be to buy multiple cards and swap them depending on which games you want to play - slightly more effort, but potentially very affordable. Just be sure to keep them in a safe place.

What type/brand of Micro SD Card is best for Switch?

Nintendo Switch Micro SD card
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Ideally, you want the fastest micro SD card for improved loading times; generally, a good micro SD card will slightly outperform Nintendo's physical game cards, which is a bonus for downloaders.

You can usually get a "read speed" rating on the SD Card you're looking at buying. You should also notice that micro SDXC is the newer, faster type versus the older micro SDHC.

Brands also offer "premium" versions of their products; one example is the SanDisk "Ultra" range, which is typically populated by their fastest cards.

We'd recommend going for one of the premium offerings if you can, but it shouldn't make a huge difference for the average user, especially as Switch is currently unable to take advantage of the fastest speeds. All options listed in our guide above are more than suitable for your needs.

Should I install all my Switch games on a Micro SD?

Given the Nintendo Switch's limited 32GB of internal storage – of which only 25.9GB is actually usable – you're going to be forced to install the vast majority of your downloaded games directly onto the micro SD.

However, we have learned that games installed directly onto the internal storage saw improved load times over cartridges and micro SDs, with the most extreme cases improving load times on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by five seconds.

The differences between Switch cartridges and micro SD were too small to really fuss over – a mere second or two here and there – but it does seem like installing on the console's own internal storage offers a significant improvement. As such, we'd recommend installing your most played game(s) on your internal storage, and the rest onto the micro SD.

How do I move a Switch game between Micro SD and internal storage?

Nintendo Switch SD slot
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

To move a Nintendo Switch game from your Micro SD card to the console's internet storage, or vice versa, you'll need to select System Settings from your console's menu.

In System Settings, choose 'Data Management', and then 'Move Data Between System / microSD Card'.

Choose which direction you want your chosen game to move (either from the SD card to console or vice versa) and select the relevant option. Them simply select your game, hit 'Move Data', confirm your selection, and that's it!

Whichever Micro SD card you pick, you're going to be increasing the potential of your beloved Nintendo Switch. If you plan on taking your Switch out with you on your travels, having a large capacity will be a great idea as you won't need to carry loads of pesky carts around with you.

