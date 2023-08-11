If you own a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED and tend to download games from the Nintendo eShop, you'll soon find yourself running out of storage space. A lack of storage is one of the Switch's few weaknesses, and the fact that there are so many amazing digital-only games on Nintendo's store means the issue's only becoming more of a problem.
The answer? Expand your Switch's memory by getting a great deal on a Micro SD card to store more games. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap memory upgrade options for Switch in 2023 including mighty 1TB Micro SD cards that will erase your storage woes for good (the Switch supports cards up to 2TB in size, although they don't actually exist just yet) as well as fancy cards featuring Nintendo artwork that would make great gifts.
Below, we've rounded up all of the best Micro SD card deals you can get right now at the cheapest prices.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Best Switch Micro SD cards (USA)
Our US recommendations are largely taken up by SanDisk and Samsung products, as we find these cards often offer greater value for money than their direct competitors. They're also known for their fantastic quality and reliability – a win-win! Here are the best deals on Micro SD cards for Switch in the US:
|Category
|Product
|Value
|Price
|Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card
|$0.07/GB
|Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:
|Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card
|$0.07/GB
|Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Amazon Basics - 1TB microSDXC Memory Card
|$0.08/GB
|Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter
|$0.08/GB
|Best Value 200GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD Card
|$0.14/GB
|Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SAMSUNG EVO Select+ 256GB Micro SD Card
|$0.08/GB
|Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
|$0.09/GB
|Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD Card
|$0.07/GB
|Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Samsung EVO Select + Adapter microSDXC 64GB
|$0.14/GB
Best Switch Micro SD cards (UK)
Our UK recommendations are pretty similar with the same manufacturers popping up with good prices. With plenty of options across the board, there's something to suit every budget:
|Category
|Product
|Value
|Price
|Best Overall Value Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Biggest Switch Micro SD Card at the Best Price:
|SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Best Value 1TB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card + SD adapter
|£0.08/GB
|Best Value 128GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|TRIDENITE 128GB Micro SD Card
|£0.07/GB
|Best Value 200GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD Card
|£0.17/GB
|Best Value 256GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 256 GB microSDXC Memory Card
|£0.07/GB
|Best Value 32GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Lexar 32GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack
|£0.27/GB
|Best Value 400GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Best Value 512GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|Integral 512GB Micro SD Card
|£0.06/GB
|Best Value 64GB Switch Micro SD Card:
|SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC 140MB/s+SD Adapter
|£0.12/GB
Officially-Licensed Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards
These 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB and 512GB officially licensed Nintendo Switch micro SD cards from SanDisk aren't the best value price-wise, but they sure do look pretty and will no doubt appeal to Nintendo collectors or those looking to gift an SD card to someone special.
Availability can be patchy, so if you find that these aren't available right now, we'd recommend picking up one of the better deals above rather than waiting to see if these fancier options return. Saying that, we wouldn't blame you for being tempted by that lovely yellow Starman card...
Other game-related options also exist, such as these Fortnite and Apex Legends cards: