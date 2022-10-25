The Turtles have been in a fair few video games — with many of them being very good, too — but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made. It looks delicious, sounds superb, and rekindles childhood memories beyond all expectation, time-warping you back to 1987 if you happened to be alive at the time when the games from The Cowabunga Collection were first released. Shredder's Revenge's combat system is so much fun to mine that you feel compelled to keep coming back to try new strategies, and with its awesome multiplayer the experience evolves again and again. Like any beat 'em up, it does get repetitive as you enter the last third, but that’s more a fault of the concept than the game. A really excellent use of a licence, then.

