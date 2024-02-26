Looking for a list of Nintendo's first-party Super NES games? Wondering what the best first-party Super NES game is? Our round-up of every first-party SNES game is, unsurprisingly, a good place to start!
All of the games below were developed (or co-developed) by Nintendo and therefore represent the company's own in-house output on the Super NES.
This is a reader-ranked list based on the User Ratings of each game in our database. As such, it's subject to real-time change at any time. If you haven't personally rated any of the games below, you can assign them a score out of 10 right now and exert your influence on the ranking. You can also use the search bar below to quickly find any Nintendo-developed SNES games and rate them as you wish:
So, let's take a look at every first-party Super NES game, as ranked by you. We start with the 'worst'...
Did you know that Yoshi had a light gun shooting game, similar to Duck Hunt? In Yoshi's Safari, you'd play as a first-person Mario riding Yoshi, shooting down Koopas, Goombas, and Cheep Cheeps. There was even a multiplayer mode, with one person controlling Yoshi via the SNES controller, and the other using the Super Scope to control Mario.
If that sounds incredibly cool, that's because it was! It was an interesting use of the Super Scope (although almost no one bought it, because no one owned the Super Scope), and although it was short and way too easy, it still goes down in history as the only FPS in Mario history, as well as the first Mario game to refer to the Princess as "Princess Peach" and not "Princess Toadstool". Sadly, it's never been re-released.
While you might find the framerate hard to stomach these days, the solid design beneath the ageing facade makes this ambitious 3D racer a fun vehicle to take for a spin. What Stunt Race FX lacks in looks and performance it makes up for with personality, and there's plenty of fun to be had in nailing those corners and shaving seconds off your lap times. It's well worth revisiting, or sampling if you've never had the pleasure.
The pack-in game that came with the Super Scope, the snappily-named Super Scope 6 contained — wait for it — six different games... sorta.
Blastris came in 'A' and 'B' flavours, with three versions of LazerBlazer available alongside Mole Patrol to make up the sextet of light gun offerings on this cart. That it was never re-released on another system is understandable, though still disappointing. It could have made for a fun time on Wii or Wii U for the completionists among us.
Pilotwings is a relaxing salve of a game that requires equal parts concentration and relaxation - a perfect antidote to the distractions of the times we live in. Balancing accessibility and skill-based gameplay in that time-honoured Nintendo way, it's a great title to return to on Switch, especially given the series' lack of new entries of late.
Mario Paint came bundled with the SNES Mouse and gave players the chance to draw, colour, animate and create musical compositions on their Super Nintendo in 1992 (as well as play 'Gnat Attack', a fly-swatting minigame, of course). It's a fantastic little DIY oddity that's still beloved by devotees many years later. Its oddball, mischievous spirit can also be found alive and well in the creative suites of Super Mario Maker and its Switch sequel.
C'mon, hands up if you've never heard of this one.
Much like the rest of Nintendo's Super Scope output, Metal Combat: Falcon's Revenge was co-developed by Nintendo R&D1 and Intelligent Systems. It's a sequel to Battle Clash and has you piloting a 'Standing Tank' as you're pitted against a series of alien bosses who have come to invade Earth, as is their wont. This one was never released in Japan, cruelly denying us the title 'Space Bazooka 2'.
Star Fox is obviously a classic, and its use of the Super FX chip resulted in an experience that felt awe-inspiring to anybody who witnessed it on their Super NES back in 1993. It's a little more jarring for players these days, especially anyone who got into the Star Fox series later on. Players who are violently ill when viewing anything less than a silky 60fps will want to sit this one out, but the underlying game design still shines even if you can't muster enthusiasm for the game's achievements with some 16-bit historical context.
Those who were there at the beginning and are pining for the return of Fox, Peppy, Falco, and maybe even the ever-rubbish Slippy will thoroughly enjoy jumping back in the cockpit of an Arwing and saving Corneria again, though. The fact that it's now available on Switch makes accepting that mission all the easier, too.
And there you have it. Feel free to let us know your personal favourite Super NES games below.