Star Fox is obviously a classic, and its use of the Super FX chip resulted in an experience that felt awe-inspiring to anybody who witnessed it on their Super NES back in 1993. It's a little more jarring for players these days, especially anyone who got into the Star Fox series later on. Players who are violently ill when viewing anything less than a silky 60fps will want to sit this one out, but the underlying game design still shines even if you can't muster enthusiasm for the game's achievements with some 16-bit historical context.

Those who were there at the beginning and are pining for the return of Fox, Peppy, Falco, and maybe even the ever-rubbish Slippy will thoroughly enjoy jumping back in the cockpit of an Arwing and saving Corneria again, though. The fact that it's now available on Switch makes accepting that mission all the easier, too.

Related Articles

Feature The Making of Star Fox We go behind the scenes to discover how a small UK code-house helped Nintendo enter the realm of 3D – and make millions in the process

10. Super Mario Kart (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 1st Sep 1992 ( USA ) / 21st Jan 1993 ( UK/EU )







The game that birthed an entire genre (albeit a genre it dominates to the point where you wonder why any other company decides to make their own kart racer), Super Mario Kart got so much just right from the starting line that it still remains surprisingly playable and accessible decades later. There's no worrying about picking karts or wheels here; you select your character and hit the track. The split-screen layout (which is present even when racing solo) encourages a second player to pick up the pad, and it's certainly a game that is best enjoyed with a friend (or foe). The Battle mode has also stood the test of time superbly, and that iconic power-slide move still feels natural and intuitive. The mainline games that followed may have refined the formula to the Nth degree, but despite feeling barebones by comparison, controls, track design, and item balance are still nigh-on perfect in this first outing, and getting behind the wheel still feels good. Super Mario Kart is fun distilled, and its narrow focus can actually end up being a benefit – especially if you're looking for the ideal pick-up-and-play multiplayer challenge.

9. F-Zero (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: Aug 1991 ( USA ) / 1992 ( UK/EU )











F-Zero was an incredible template on which its sublime successors were modelled, and for that we shall forever be thankful. That's not to say the original isn't a gem in its own right; it's a racing classic that feels fast and tight to this day, but its lack of multiplayer tends to put it behind its sequels, at least in our minds (a criticism that F-Zero 99 addresses). Still, this remains a thrilling 16-bit ride, and we're more than happy to fire it up again — via Nintendo Switch Online if we don't happen to have our SNES hooked up — whenever the notion takes us.

7. SimCity (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 23rd Aug 1991 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 1992 ( UK/EU )















An incredibly charming port of a huge experience, SimCity is one of the best value-for-money propositions in the 16-bit console's library, potentially offering months and months of gameplay. Developed in-house by Nintendo itself, if you're looking for something that offers long-term challenge and will tax your brain, then you really should track this down. Action fans are obviously going to be disappointed by the lack of instant gratification, but if you're after a title that will challenge your grey matter then this excellent Nintendo-flavoured port of Will Wright's classic is it.

6. Battle Clash (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: Oct 1992 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 1993 ( UK/EU ) A Super Scope shooter, this game was renamed Space Bazooka for its later Japanese release, and we have to say we prefer that to Battle Clash. Taking on the role of one Mike Anderson, you pilot a mecha known as an ST and take part in a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-style 'Battle Games'.

4. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 4th Oct 1995 ( USA ) / 6th Oct 1995 ( UK/EU )

















Yoshi's Island is the absolute summit of not just Yoshi games, but platformer games in general, with a wonderful vision of pastel colours, majestic backdrops, and character-oozing sprites. Honestly, it's difficult to remember any other game that matches or even comes close to the amount of detail that Yoshi's Island did, past or present. The level of charm is astronomical. Every enemy seems quite intentional. There will be moments when you refrain from killing an enemy just to watch it in action. With its deep exploration-based gameplay and gorgeous art style, Yoshi's Island is still a joy to play all these years later. Yoshi's Island isn't just a great platformer: it's a reminder of why this silly little hobby of ours is so wonderful.

3. Super Metroid (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 18th Apr 1994 ( USA ) / 28th Jul 1994 ( UK/EU )















We dislike overusing the word 'masterpiece', but in this case (and in the case of a chunk of top-tier SNES releases) it's absolutely accurate. Super Metroid is the standard by which all Metroid games are judged, and an impossibly high one, at that. If you're a franchise fan, you'll have played this to death. If, however, you've never dipped your toes into Nintendo's pool of sci-fi action exploration, this is the one you need to play. That's all there is to it.