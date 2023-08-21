Nintendo 64 hosts a bunch of absolute, all-time classic games — archetypal entries in classic series which set the template for their respective genres from that point onwards, not to mention 3D gaming in general. Sony might have stolen mindshare in the gaming space in the mid-'90s, but the seminal games released on Nintendo's 64-bit console cartridges had an enormous and lasting effect on the industry.

Our ranked list of the Best N64 Games Ever covers absolutely everything on the system, but in this selection we're looking specifically at Nintendo's first-party N64 games released in the West. All of the games below were developed (or co-developed) by Nintendo and therefore represent the company's own in-house output on the system. Other developers are trusted with Nintendo IP — Kirby and Fire Emblem, to name just a couple — and on the N64 in particular, the lineup looks very different without the golden second-party contributions from the Rare team. HOWEVER, here we're looking purely at N64 games developed personally by the folks at Nintendo.

This is a reader-ranked list based on the User Ratings of each game in our database. As such, it's subject to real-time change at any time. If you haven't personally rated any of the games below, you can assign them a score out of 10 right now and exert your influence on the ranking. You can also use the search bar below to quickly find any Nintendo-developed N64 games and rate them as you wish:

So, let's take a look at every first-party Nintendo 64 game, as ranked by you. We start at the bottom...

14. Yoshi's Story (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 10th Mar 1998 ( USA ) / 10th May 1998 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack







Coming after the incredible (and incredibly beautiful) Yoshi's Island on SNES, it's no surprise that Yoshi's Story rubbed some people the wrong way with its accessible, storybook approach and cutesiness. It's certainly not the strongest or most complex 2D platformer you'll ever play, but it's brimming with the Yoshi series' trademark charm and we'd say it's worthy of reassessment if you've dismissed it in the past. The N64 wasn't blessed with an abundance of side-on platformers, but armed with the knowledge that this isn't a 64-bit Yoshi's Island, this is a great little game starring everyone's favourite fruit-munching dino.

13. 1080° Snowboarding (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 31st Mar 1998 ( USA ) / 9th Oct 1998 ( UK/EU )













A game which teaches the rewards of dedication and perseverance. Winning the race might look like the point of the game, but the real goal is there in the title — pulling a 1080°. It took some of us years, but we kept at it and — boom! — finally, we nailed it. The speed and precision were matched with beautiful visuals, with sunlight glistening off the piste and snow spraying up behind your board. 1080° Snowboarding's frame rate suffered accordingly, but its subtle controls enabled you to sharpen up shallow turns and gracefully arc across the course, and coupled with the visuals it conveyed a taste of the feeling you get from the real-life sport. When you’re not falling on your arse, that is.

10. Pokémon Stadium (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 29th Feb 2000 ( USA ) / 7th Apr 2000 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack













Pokémon Stadium was a home console companion piece that used the Transfer Pak to bring your Pocket Monsters over to your television, showcasing all 151 monsters from the original Game Boy titles in full-fledged 3D. Bringing a host of minigames to the party should you get bored of battling — hey, it can get a bit repetitive and lengthy — the awesome visuals, animations, and commentary here keep things lively. A previous iteration launched in 1998 in Japan which had only 40 Pokémon available to battle, but this version (released as Pocket Monsters' Stadium 2 in Japan) launched internationally and featured the lot. Pokémon Stadium is far tougher to recommend to anyone who doesn't have a collection of critters on a Game Boy cart, but there's plenty to love here if you're an OG fan.

6. Mario Kart 64 (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 10th Feb 1997 ( USA ) / 24th Jun 1997 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack













While the racers themselves might not have been truly 3D (rather they were detailed Donkey Kong Country-style sprites created from 3D character renders), Mario Kart 64's huge, undulating circuits still showed off the benefits of 64-bit hardware. It added inclines, items, obstacles, and a four-player multiplayer mode to the winning formula Nintendo cooked up on Super NES. This is also the game which gave us Toad's Turnpike. Each iteration of the Mario Kart series adds a little something new, but following on from the flat circuits of Super Mario Kart, there's arguably been nothing quite like this first jump to 3D-except-for-the-racers. Like any Mario Kart game, add three friends and you'll have an epic time in no time.

5. F-Zero X (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 27th Oct 1998 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 1998 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















Forum wars continue to wage over whether F-Zero X or its successor on GameCube is the superior white-knuckle futuristic racer. Both are essential, of course. The 64-bit entry is metal: pure, simple, guitar-screeching, all-out metal. EAD stripped back extraneous detail to achieve the smoothest, most blistering and nail-bitingly precise racing experience. At this speed, on these dizzying tracks, even the tiniest prod on the spindly analogue stick matters, and the original N64 pad offers peak precision for micro adjustments which make the difference between gracefully sweeping through a corner with nary a pixel to spare… or catching said corner and ricocheting between barriers to an explosive, humiliating retirement. How much more metal could this get? None. None more metal. Flaming skulls and chromed motorcycles would actually reduce the metal content of this game.

4. Star Fox 64 (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 30th Jun 1997 ( USA ) / 20th Oct 1997 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack









Known as Lylat Wars in Europe, Star Fox 64 originally came in a whopping great box containing a Rumble Pak and was many a gamer's introduction to force feedback on console. It paired beautifully with the cinematic battles and derring-do of Fox McCloud and his team's cinematic dogfighting in this on-rails shooter. It's still an excellent game all these years later, with thrilling action, delicate and precise controls, stirring music, humour, spectacle, and edge-of-your-seat excitement. Sure, it's got a surplus of Slippy Toad, but you can't have everything. Whether you're enjoying it on original hardware or playing via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pak, a quick blast through this and it's clear to see why so many people think the Star Fox series peaked with its first sequel. It's not just the nostalgia talking — it really holds up beautifully two-and-a-half decades on.