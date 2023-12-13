Updated with the three new Switch ports comprising the Batman Arkham Trilogy, the first time Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight have been playable on Nintendo systems. (Although some may argue the latter still isn't playable on Nintendo systems — ZING!)

Note that while we've included those new entries separately in the list below, they're currently only purchasable on Switch as part of the Trilogy package. And remember, this list is still subject to fluctuation even now depending on each game's User Rating. Feel free to rate the new entries and see how the ranking evolves. Enjoy!



Ah, Batman. The superhero that could easily solve a ton of the problems in Gotham just by redistributing a little bit of his billions in wealth, but instead chose to construct a giant man-cave full of gadgets and wear a cape to fight ludicrously silly crimes. We bloody love it.

Many people have worn the bat-cape over the years, and many games have sought to capture the essence of the Dark Knight in digital form — we're here to rank every Bat-game on Nintendo systems.

Much like our list of every Spider-Man game, this here list is designed to celebrate the Batman by rating every single one of his games, from his Batman Begin-nings on the NES to his Batman Return-ings on the Switch, and every LEGO Batman, cartoon Batman, and gritty reboot Batman between.

The ranking will be done through each game's user rating on the site, which means that you can be the world's greatest detective by figuring out which games you enjoyed the most, and giving them a resounding 10/10 (or an 8 or a 9 — they're fine scores, too!), or you can be the caped crusader against bad games and give a bat-thumbs-down to the worst of them.

We've included everything here, including different ports of the same game (so you'll find both the Wii U and Switch versions of Arkham City, for example) and each game from the Arkham Trilogy package listed separately, too — although they are only currently available to buy as a Batbundle.

So, grab your Robins and your Alfreds, and let's take a look at the Best Batman Games ever to grace Nintendo systems...

Note: Remember that ranking here is updated in real time according the each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the order below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate and assign a score right now.