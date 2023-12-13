Batsmen
Updated with the three new Switch ports comprising the Batman Arkham Trilogy, the first time Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight have been playable on Nintendo systems. (Although some may argue the latter still isn't playable on Nintendo systems — ZING!)

Note that while we've included those new entries separately in the list below, they're currently only purchasable on Switch as part of the Trilogy package. And remember, this list is still subject to fluctuation even now depending on each game's User Rating. Feel free to rate the new entries and see how the ranking evolves. Enjoy!

Ah, Batman. The superhero that could easily solve a ton of the problems in Gotham just by redistributing a little bit of his billions in wealth, but instead chose to construct a giant man-cave full of gadgets and wear a cape to fight ludicrously silly crimes. We bloody love it.

Many people have worn the bat-cape over the years, and many games have sought to capture the essence of the Dark Knight in digital form — we're here to rank every Bat-game on Nintendo systems.

Much like our list of every Spider-Man game, this here list is designed to celebrate the Batman by rating every single one of his games, from his Batman Begin-nings on the NES to his Batman Return-ings on the Switch, and every LEGO Batman, cartoon Batman, and gritty reboot Batman between.

The ranking will be done through each game's user rating on the site, which means that you can be the world's greatest detective by figuring out which games you enjoyed the most, and giving them a resounding 10/10 (or an 8 or a 9 — they're fine scores, too!), or you can be the caped crusader against bad games and give a bat-thumbs-down to the worst of them.

We've included everything here, including different ports of the same game (so you'll find both the Wii U and Switch versions of Arkham City, for example) and each game from the Arkham Trilogy package listed separately, too — although they are only currently available to buy as a Batbundle.

So, grab your Robins and your Alfreds, and let's take a look at the Best Batman Games ever to grace Nintendo systems...

Note: Remember that ranking here is updated in real time according the each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the order below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate and assign a score right now.

39. Batman: Arkham Knight (Switch eShop)

Publisher: WB Games / Developer: Rocksteady Studios
Release Date: 1st Dec 2023 (USA) / 1st Dec 2023 (UK/EU)

Note. Only available as part of the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

We had our doubts about this Switch port from the moment it was announced and, unfortunately, they proved to be well-founded. With Batmobile sections which tax not only Nintendo's hardware but also your patience, it's hard to see how this version of Batman: Arkham Knight can be fixed to a satisfactory degree. It feels like a step too far to have even included this third chapter in the collection for Switch. Technical issues aside, this is a decent ending to an amazing trilogy, but as a final part of an otherwise serviceable port package, Arkham Knight's broken state came as a huge disappointment.

38. Batman: Dark Tomorrow (GCN)

Publisher: KEMCO / Developer: HotGen
Release Date: 25th Mar 2003 (USA) / 11th Apr 2003 (UK/EU)

Oh boy… This wasn’t a great time for the caped crusader. Widely considered to be the worst bat-game of all the bat-games, Batman: Dark Tomorrow was so poor that a planned port for the PlayStation 2 was cancelled thanks to the overwhelmingly negative reception. Littered with bugs with repetitive gameplay and a botched camera system, Dark Tomorrow’s attempt at stealth-action gameplay would be nearly perfected just six years later with Arkham Asylum.

37. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (N64)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: KEMCO
Release Date: 13th Dec 2000 (USA) / 19th Jan 2001 (UK/EU)

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker tried to pay homage to titles like Streets of Rage and Final Fight with its side-scrolling beat 'em up gameplay, but ultimately the game failed to even come close to emulating the slick gameplay of its primary inspirations. It also happened to be an incredibly short game, with many folks beating it in just 1 - 2 hours, an issue exacerbated by the low difficulty on N64.

36. Batman Vengeance (GBA)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Release Date: 30th Oct 2001 (USA)

Like many handheld games from back in the day, Batman Vengeance was a heavily altered version of its GameCube counterpart. Swapping 3D environments for side-scrolling 2D action, the game featured Batman going up against a whole bunch of rocket launcher-wielding thugs. With some pretty nice visuals and some interesting Batmobile sections the game wasn't a total bust, but its home console sibling enjoyed a bit more praise.

35. Batman: Chaos in Gotham (GBC)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Digital Eclipse
Release Date: 16th Apr 2001 (USA) / 2001 (UK/EU)

With a plot not entirely dissimilar to Batman: Arkham City, our brooding hero finds himself up against a bevy of escaped Arkham inmates running rampant around Gotham City, including The Joker, Poison Ivy, Bane, and Mr. Freeze. The game’s launch came just before the release of Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance and featured a decent variety of locales, with some pretty cool boss fights to boot.

34. Batman Forever (SNES)

Publisher: Acclaim Entertainment / Developer: Probe
Release Date: Aug 1995 (USA) / 7th Sep 1995 (UK/EU)

Okay, we all know that Batman Forever isn't great. But let's take some positives from the SNES beat 'em up. The music is pretty darn good - Tim Follin, Andrew Brock, and Geoff Follin did a fantastic job creating music that sounds appropriately Batman. And if you want a quick flashback to the '90s, then this commercial will teleport you straight there. But the SNES version of this game is disappointing. Long load times and objects that obscure your view are just the beginning.

33. Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu (GBA)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Release Date: 27th Oct 2003 (USA)

With gameplay similar to Batman Vengeance for the GBA, Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu arguably boasted much smoother animations and visuals. Created specifically for the game’s plot, villain Sin Tzu would ultimately go on to appear in mainstream Batman comics, but his appearance here set the game apart from other tales in the Batman universe. Another fairly short title, this one can be beaten in about 2 - 3 hours, but its decent gameplay makes the effort worthwhile.

32. Batman Forever (GB)

Publisher: Acclaim / Developer: Probe
Release Date: Aug 1995 (USA) / 1995 (UK/EU)

Although similar in terms of plot to its SNES counterpart (they are, after all, based on the same movie), the Game Boy version of Batman Forever is naturally heavily downgraded to function on Nintendo’s plucky handheld. Nevertheless, the action was reasonably well implemented and there are a few groovy tunes in the mix, but this one simply doesn’t hold a candle to its more accomplished sibling.

31. Batman Begins (GBA)

Publisher: EA Games / Developer: Vicarious Visions
Release Date: 14th Jun 2005 (USA) / 17th Jun 2005 (UK/EU)

Here we go - the age of the scratchy throat Batman. Batman Begins for the GBA opted for a more realistic visual approach in keeping with the gritty nature of Christopher Nolan’s new Batman trilogy. Following the movie’s plot fairly closely, sections of the game let you play as Bruce Wayne in all his civilian glory, primarily during his training with Ra’s al Ghul. It was a distinctly average game overall, and the planned sequels were ultimately cancelled after a host of development issues.

30. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (GBC)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: KEMCO
Release Date: 20th Nov 2000 (USA) / 8th Dec 2000 (UK/EU)

Reception towards the Game Boy Color version of Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker was slightly more positive than the N64 version, with particular praise given to the game’s cutscenes. Nevertheless, the gameplay was pretty choppy a lot of the time and its overall runtime came in at just over an hour if you’re a dab hand at beat-em-ups. Not a terrible game, but not a particularly good one, either.