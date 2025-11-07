Ever wanted to make your island a little more Hylian? How about a little more Splatlandian? It sounds like you need specific Villagers that can fit the bill.
Zelda and Splatoon Villagers are cropping up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of the launch of ver. 3.0 on 15th January. All you need to do is tap an amiibo to get them, but which amiibo unlocks which character? Below, we've got the full rundown of how you'll be able to get Tulin, Mineru, Viché and Cece on your island.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How To Get Zelda & Splatoon Villagers
Once ver. 3.0 drops, scanning a Zelda or Splatoon amiibo will summon one of the four crossover Villagers to your island. If you want to invite all of them, you'll need to have at least four amiibo which correspond to the correct Villager, as outlined in the tables below.
Zelda amiibo villager unlocks
The following information was shared on the Nintendo.jp website, outlining which Zelda Villager corresponds to which amiibo.
|amiibo
|Series
|Villager
|Bokoblin
|Breath of the Wild
|Tulin
|Daruk
|Breath of the Wild
|Tulin
|Ganondorf
|Super Smash Bros.
|Mineru
|Ganondorf - Tears of the Kingdom
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Guardian
|Breath of the Wild
|Mineru
|Link
|Link's Awakening
|Mineru
|Link
|Super Smash Bros.
|Tulin
|Link - 8-bit
|The Legend of Zelda
|Mineru
|Link - Archer
|Breath of the Wild
|Tulin
|Link - Majora's Mask
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Link - Ocarina of Time
|The Legend of Zelda
|Mineru
|Link - Rider
|Breath of the Wild
|Mineru
|Link - Tears of the Kingdom
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Link - Twilight Princess
|The Legend of Zelda
|Mineru
|Link - Skyward Sword
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Mipha
|Breath of the Wild
|Mineru
|Revali
|Breath of the Wild
|Tulin
|Riju
|Tears of the Kingdom
|Mineru
|Sheik
|Super Smash Bros.
|Mineru
|Sidon
|Tears of the Kingdom
|Mineru
|Toon Link
|Super Smash Bros.
|Tulin
|Toon Link - Wind Waker
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Tulin
|Tears of the Kingdom
|Tulin
|Urbosa
|Breath of the Wild
|Mineru
|Wolf Link
|The Legend of Zelda
|Mineru
|Young Link
|Super Smash Bros.
|Tulin
|Yunobo
|Tears of the Kingdom
|Tulin
|Zelda
|Breath of the Wild
|Mineru
|Zelda
|Super Smash Bros.
|Mineru
|Zelda and Loftwing
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
|Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom
|The Legend of Zelda
|Mineru
|Zelda - Wind Waker
|The Legend of Zelda
|Tulin
Splatoon amiibo villager unlocks
Here's the Splatoon Villager that unlocks by tapping every series amiibo:
|amiibo
|Series
|Villager
|Big Man
|Splatoon
|Cece / Viché*
|Callie
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Callie (Alterna)
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Frye
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling
|Super Smash Bros.
|Viché
|Inkling (Yellow)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Boy (Blue)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Boy (Neon Green)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Boy (Purple)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inking Girl (Green)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Girl (Neon Pink)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Girl (Orange)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Squid (Green)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Squid (Orange)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Inkling Squid (Purple)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Marie
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Marie (Alterna)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Marina
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Marina (Side Order)
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Octoling (Blue)
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Octoling Boy
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Octoling Girl
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Octoling Octopus
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Pearl
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Pearl (Side Order)
|Splatoon
|Viché
|Shiver
|Splatoon
|Cece
|Smallfry
|Splatoon
|Cece
*Scanning the Big Man amiibo will let you choose whether to invite Viché or Cece to your island.
How to invite Villagers with amiibo
Assuming you already have already upgraded the Resident Services tent into the Town Hall, and built the Campground, inviting new Villagers to your island through amiibo is a pretty straightforward process.
Here's how to get a specific amiibo-unlocked Villager to your island:
- Head to Resident Services and use the Nook Stop Terminal in the corner.
- Select 'Invite amiibo Camper' and tap your chosen figure on the right control stick / middle of the Pro Controller.
- Assuming you've tapped the right amiibo, an invite will be sent to the crossover Villager of your choosing.
Getting the Villager to move onto your island permanently is different ballgame entirely, and we have a whole guide dedicated to the long process of invites, DIY Recipes and Campground chats.
We hope this guide has been useful! Be sure to check out our full Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough guide hub for more hints and tips.
Comments 5
Looks like I’m covered on the Zelda side. I’ll have to add those two to my village for sure!
That's... underwhelming.
I was hoping for some character-themed unlockable furniture too.
As long as the Big Man amiibo can be used to summon either Splatoon villager, they should have extended that functionality to all Splatoon amiibo (and likewise of the Zelda amiibo for their respective villagers).
In any case, I already have them all, and I still have a mountain of cards to get through if I'm ever to collect everybody's portraits.
I only wonder if the new additions will be enough to renew my interest in the game. I must have played it for some 900ish hours, the most of any Switch game, but I got burned out from the same routine (which easily consumes 2-3 hours per day), and I haven't played it in what feels like over 2 years now.
Who's that dog? Mr. Peanutbutter!
Thanks NL, I now I have that in my head 🤣
Quite appreciate that there are several amiibo which can unlock each villager, it will increase the chances of people already having or at the very least finding them - again, doubt I'll replay New Horizons anytime soon even after the update myself (most likely it will happen when I inevitably replay it for my channel also considering that you can't have more than an island per system), but when I do I'm absolutely getting these villagers!
Well, this seems like a concrete confirmation that the Ganon, Wolf Link, and Epona villagers won't be returning, since their respective amiibos invite Tulin or Mineru instead.
Cece and Viché on the other hand, are technically returning characters, but this time they're cosplaying as Deep Cut's Shiver and Frye, rather than the Squid Sisters Callie and Marie.
