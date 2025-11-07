Ever wanted to make your island a little more Hylian? How about a little more Splatlandian? It sounds like you need specific Villagers that can fit the bill.

Zelda and Splatoon Villagers are cropping up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of the launch of ver. 3.0 on 15th January. All you need to do is tap an amiibo to get them, but which amiibo unlocks which character? Below, we've got the full rundown of how you'll be able to get Tulin, Mineru, Viché and Cece on your island.

Once ver. 3.0 drops, scanning a Zelda or Splatoon amiibo will summon one of the four crossover Villagers to your island. If you want to invite all of them, you'll need to have at least four amiibo which correspond to the correct Villager, as outlined in the tables below.

Zelda amiibo villager unlocks

The following information was shared on the Nintendo.jp website, outlining which Zelda Villager corresponds to which amiibo.

amiibo Series Villager Bokoblin Breath of the Wild Tulin Daruk Breath of the Wild Tulin Ganondorf Super Smash Bros. Mineru Ganondorf - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Tulin Guardian Breath of the Wild Mineru Link Link's Awakening Mineru Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin Link - 8-bit The Legend of Zelda Mineru Link - Archer Breath of the Wild Tulin Link - Majora's Mask The Legend of Zelda Tulin Link - Ocarina of Time The Legend of Zelda Mineru Link - Rider Breath of the Wild Mineru Link - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Tulin Link - Twilight Princess The Legend of Zelda Mineru Link - Skyward Sword The Legend of Zelda Tulin Mipha Breath of the Wild Mineru Revali Breath of the Wild Tulin Riju Tears of the Kingdom Mineru Sheik Super Smash Bros. Mineru Sidon Tears of the Kingdom Mineru Toon Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin Toon Link - Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda Tulin Tulin Tears of the Kingdom Tulin Urbosa Breath of the Wild Mineru Wolf Link The Legend of Zelda Mineru Young Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin Yunobo Tears of the Kingdom Tulin Zelda Breath of the Wild Mineru Zelda Super Smash Bros. Mineru Zelda and Loftwing The Legend of Zelda Tulin Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Mineru Zelda - Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda Tulin

Splatoon amiibo villager unlocks

Here's the Splatoon Villager that unlocks by tapping every series amiibo:

amiibo Series Villager Big Man Splatoon Cece / Viché* Callie Splatoon Cece Callie (Alterna) Splatoon Cece Frye Splatoon Viché Inkling Super Smash Bros. Viché Inkling (Yellow) Splatoon Viché Inkling Boy (Blue) Splatoon Viché Inkling Boy (Neon Green) Splatoon Viché Inkling Boy (Purple) Splatoon Viché Inking Girl (Green) Splatoon Viché Inkling Girl (Neon Pink) Splatoon Viché Inkling Girl (Orange) Splatoon Viché Inkling Squid (Green) Splatoon Viché Inkling Squid (Orange) Splatoon Viché Inkling Squid (Purple) Splatoon Viché Marie Splatoon Viché Marie (Alterna) Splatoon Viché Marina Splatoon Cece Marina (Side Order) Splatoon Cece Octoling (Blue) Splatoon Cece Octoling Boy Splatoon Cece Octoling Girl Splatoon Cece Octoling Octopus Splatoon Cece Pearl Splatoon Viché Pearl (Side Order) Splatoon Viché Shiver Splatoon Cece Smallfry Splatoon Cece

*Scanning the Big Man amiibo will let you choose whether to invite Viché or Cece to your island.

How to invite Villagers with amiibo

Assuming you already have already upgraded the Resident Services tent into the Town Hall, and built the Campground, inviting new Villagers to your island through amiibo is a pretty straightforward process.

Here's how to get a specific amiibo-unlocked Villager to your island:

Head to Resident Services and use the Nook Stop Terminal in the corner.

and use the in the corner. Select ' Invite amiibo Camper ' and tap your chosen figure on the right control stick / middle of the Pro Controller.

' and tap your chosen figure on the right control stick / middle of the Pro Controller. Assuming you've tapped the right amiibo, an invite will be sent to the crossover Villager of your choosing.

Getting the Villager to move onto your island permanently is different ballgame entirely, and we have a whole guide dedicated to the long process of invites, DIY Recipes and Campground chats.

We hope this guide has been useful! Be sure to check out our full Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough guide hub for more hints and tips.