Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Zelda & Splatoon Villagers
Image: Nintendo Life

Ever wanted to make your island a little more Hylian? How about a little more Splatlandian? It sounds like you need specific Villagers that can fit the bill.

Zelda and Splatoon Villagers are cropping up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of the launch of ver. 3.0 on 15th January. All you need to do is tap an amiibo to get them, but which amiibo unlocks which character? Below, we've got the full rundown of how you'll be able to get Tulin, Mineru, Viché and Cece on your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How To Get Zelda & Splatoon Villagers

Once ver. 3.0 drops, scanning a Zelda or Splatoon amiibo will summon one of the four crossover Villagers to your island. If you want to invite all of them, you'll need to have at least four amiibo which correspond to the correct Villager, as outlined in the tables below.

Zelda amiibo villager unlocks

Zelda amiibo
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

The following information was shared on the Nintendo.jp website, outlining which Zelda Villager corresponds to which amiibo.

amiibo Series Villager
Bokoblin Breath of the Wild Tulin
Daruk Breath of the Wild Tulin
Ganondorf Super Smash Bros. Mineru
Ganondorf - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Guardian Breath of the Wild Mineru
Link Link's Awakening Mineru
Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin
Link - 8-bit The Legend of Zelda Mineru
Link - Archer Breath of the Wild Tulin
Link - Majora's Mask The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Link - Ocarina of Time The Legend of Zelda Mineru
Link - Rider Breath of the Wild Mineru
Link - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Link - Twilight Princess The Legend of Zelda Mineru
Link - Skyward Sword The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Mipha Breath of the Wild Mineru
Revali Breath of the Wild Tulin
Riju Tears of the Kingdom Mineru
Sheik Super Smash Bros. Mineru
Sidon Tears of the Kingdom Mineru
Toon Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin
Toon Link - Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Tulin Tears of the Kingdom Tulin
Urbosa Breath of the Wild Mineru
Wolf Link The Legend of Zelda Mineru
Young Link Super Smash Bros. Tulin
Yunobo Tears of the Kingdom Tulin
Zelda Breath of the Wild Mineru
Zelda Super Smash Bros. Mineru
Zelda and Loftwing The Legend of Zelda Tulin
Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda Mineru
Zelda - Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda Tulin

Splatoon amiibo villager unlocks

Splatoon amiibo
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Here's the Splatoon Villager that unlocks by tapping every series amiibo:

amiibo Series Villager
Big Man Splatoon Cece / Viché*
Callie Splatoon Cece
Callie (Alterna) Splatoon Cece
Frye Splatoon Viché
Inkling Super Smash Bros. Viché
Inkling (Yellow) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Boy (Blue) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Boy (Neon Green) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Boy (Purple) Splatoon Viché
Inking Girl (Green) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Girl (Neon Pink) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Girl (Orange) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Squid (Green) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Squid (Orange) Splatoon Viché
Inkling Squid (Purple) Splatoon Viché
Marie Splatoon Viché
Marie (Alterna) Splatoon Viché
Marina Splatoon Cece
Marina (Side Order) Splatoon Cece
Octoling (Blue) Splatoon Cece
Octoling Boy Splatoon Cece
Octoling Girl Splatoon Cece
Octoling Octopus Splatoon Cece
Pearl Splatoon Viché
Pearl (Side Order) Splatoon Viché
Shiver Splatoon Cece
Smallfry Splatoon Cece

*Scanning the Big Man amiibo will let you choose whether to invite Viché or Cece to your island.

How to invite Villagers with amiibo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Resident Services
Image: Nintendo Life

Assuming you already have already upgraded the Resident Services tent into the Town Hall, and built the Campground, inviting new Villagers to your island through amiibo is a pretty straightforward process.

Here's how to get a specific amiibo-unlocked Villager to your island:

  • Head to Resident Services and use the Nook Stop Terminal in the corner.
  • Select 'Invite amiibo Camper' and tap your chosen figure on the right control stick / middle of the Pro Controller.
  • Assuming you've tapped the right amiibo, an invite will be sent to the crossover Villager of your choosing.

Getting the Villager to move onto your island permanently is different ballgame entirely, and we have a whole guide dedicated to the long process of invites, DIY Recipes and Campground chats.

We hope this guide has been useful!