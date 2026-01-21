Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon
Image: Nintendo

Is your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home lacking a bit of colour? Need some Big Man in your island life? Then you'll be excited to know that the 3.0 update introduces a series of Splatoon-themed items!

All you need is some patience, a ton of bells, and a Splatoon amiibo to hand to get hold of some Splatfest gear and other Splatoon goodies. We've got a list of every single item you can get in the Splatoon collection as of Animal Crossing's 2026 update.

All Splatoon Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As with the Zelda range, there are 28 items to collect in the Splatoon collection, with a big focus on clothes, as you'd expect. Without time-travelling, it'll take you a full six days to buy everything, so be patient!

So, what does it all look like? Here's the complete list of Splatoon items you can buy with a Splatoon amiibo:

Item Item Name Price
Big Man bench
 Big Man bench 3,330 Bells
Crab Tank
 Crab Tank 2,500 Bells
Golden Egg
 Golden Egg 1,500 Bells
Splatfest sign center panel
 Splatfest sign center panel 1,000 Bells
Splatfest sign left panel
 Splatfest sign left panel 1,000 Bells
Splatfest sign right panel

 Splatfest sign right panel 1,000 Bells
Splatoon locker

Splatoon locker

 1,350 Bells
Image coming soon
 Splattershot 700 Bells
Image coming soon Squid bumper 1,000 Bells
Squid jukebox

 Squid jukebox 2,000 Bells
Super Sea Snail

 Super Sea Snail 1,500 Bells
Smallfry headband

 Smallfry headband 1,500 Bells
Inkling head

 Inkling head 2,000 Bells
Octoling head

 Octoling head 2,000 Bells
Frye top

 Frye top 1,200 Bells
Hero Suit Replica

 Hero Suit Replica 3,333 Bells
Shiver top
 Shiver top 1,200 Bells
Squidmark Sweat
 Squidmark Sweat 2,000 Bells
Takoroka Nylon Vintage
 Takoroka Nylon Vintage 2,300 Bells
Tri-Shred Tee
 Tri-Shred Tee 2,000 Bells
Inkling shorts
 Inkling shorts 1,200 Bells
Cyan Trainers
 Cyan Trainers 1,800 Bells
Force ReBoots
 Force ReBoots 2,000 Bells
Hero Boot Replicas
 Hero Boot Replicas 3,333 Bells
Pink Trainers
 Pink Trainers 1,800 Bells
Ink tank
 Ink Tank 2,300 Bells
Eeltail Alley wall
 Eeltail Alley wall 3,000 Bells
Tricolor Turf War flooring
 Tricolor Turf War flooring 3,000 Bells

How to unlock the Splatoon items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo campsite visitor
Image: Nintendo Life

Similar to the Zelda range of furniture, you'll need to own (or have access to) a Splatoon series amiibo; you can see a complete list of compatible amiibo in our Zelda & Splatoon character guide.

Plus, you also need to unlock the amiibo function at the NookStop inside Resident Services — that means upgrading from a tent and getting Isabelle to join Tom Nook.

Scan your amiibo in using the amiibo option and then next time you check Nook Shopping (either at the terminal or your phone), you'll find the Splatoon goods below all the Mario ones.

Oh, and like everything else via Nook Shopping, you're restricted to buying five items a day and they'll be mailed to you the next day.

The calmest Splatoon has ever been?