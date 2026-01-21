Is your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home lacking a bit of colour? Need some Big Man in your island life? Then you'll be excited to know that the 3.0 update introduces a series of Splatoon-themed items!

All you need is some patience, a ton of bells, and a Splatoon amiibo to hand to get hold of some Splatfest gear and other Splatoon goodies. We've got a list of every single item you can get in the Splatoon collection as of Animal Crossing's 2026 update.

All Splatoon Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As with the Zelda range, there are 28 items to collect in the Splatoon collection, with a big focus on clothes, as you'd expect. Without time-travelling, it'll take you a full six days to buy everything, so be patient!



So, what does it all look like? Here's the complete list of Splatoon items you can buy with a Splatoon amiibo:

Item Item Name Price Big Man bench 3,330 Bells Crab Tank 2,500 Bells Golden Egg 1,500 Bells Splatfest sign center panel 1,000 Bells Splatfest sign left panel 1,000 Bells

Splatfest sign right panel 1,000 Bells

Splatoon locker 1,350 Bells Image coming soon

Splattershot 700 Bells Image coming soon Squid bumper 1,000 Bells

Squid jukebox 2,000 Bells

Super Sea Snail 1,500 Bells

Smallfry headband 1,500 Bells

Inkling head 2,000 Bells

Octoling head 2,000 Bells

Frye top 1,200 Bells

Hero Suit Replica 3,333 Bells Shiver top 1,200 Bells Squidmark Sweat 2,000 Bells Takoroka Nylon Vintage 2,300 Bells Tri-Shred Tee 2,000 Bells Inkling shorts 1,200 Bells Cyan Trainers 1,800 Bells Force ReBoots 2,000 Bells Hero Boot Replicas 3,333 Bells Pink Trainers 1,800 Bells Ink Tank 2,300 Bells Eeltail Alley wall 3,000 Bells Tricolor Turf War flooring 3,000 Bells

How to unlock the Splatoon items

Similar to the Zelda range of furniture, you'll need to own (or have access to) a Splatoon series amiibo; you can see a complete list of compatible amiibo in our Zelda & Splatoon character guide.

Plus, you also need to unlock the amiibo function at the NookStop inside Resident Services — that means upgrading from a tent and getting Isabelle to join Tom Nook.

Scan your amiibo in using the amiibo option and then next time you check Nook Shopping (either at the terminal or your phone), you'll find the Splatoon goods below all the Mario ones.

Oh, and like everything else via Nook Shopping, you're restricted to buying five items a day and they'll be mailed to you the next day.