The latest Amazon Prime Day is here and as always, there are plenty of deals on Switch consoles, Switch games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more to be found!

This event lasts for four days, running from 8th - 11th July, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.

You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: All Nintendo Switch Deals



Here are the best Nintendo deals that we've found in the Amazon Prime Day sale. We'll keep updating this section of our guide throughout the event, so keep checking back.

If you'd rather browse through all of today's deals yourself, here are the links you need:

Nintendo eShop Credit

Sadly, Amazon hasn't offered any deals on Nintendo eShop credit so far, but never fear!

Nintendo Switch Games

It's perhaps unsurprising that the biggest Nintendo Switch games haven't received huge discounts (they very rarely do), but there's still a selection of games to choose from at reduced rates.

There are no Switch 2 games at the time of writing (and Switch 2 deals in general are few and far between right now), but we'll be sure to add any if they pop up in the coming days.

US deals:

UK deals:

Switch 1 Micro SD Cards

The prices of microSD cards are becoming impressively low, and seeing those whopping 1.5TB cards reduced to such prices is a seriously tempting deal. Buy one of those, and you'll never have to worry about Switch 1 storage space again.

IMPORTANT NOTE! The regular Micro SD cards below aren't compatible with Switch 2. Unfortunately, there are currently no micro SD Express Cards discounted in the Prime Day sale.

Learn all about the best microSD Express Cards for your Nintendo Switch 2 in our guide.