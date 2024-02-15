What's that? Another Switch eShop sale, you say? Oh why not, let's have it.

Yes, Nintendo's back with another sale, and this time it's knocking off up to 70% from a whole bunch of eShop games (though we've spotted quite a few higher discounts) . Dubbed the 'Play On Sale', it'll last until 25 February, 2024, so you've only got ten days at the time of writing to make the most of some awesome bargains.

To help you out a little, we've filtered out all of the games from the 'Play On Sale' that we've scored 9/10 or higher on Nintendo Life. So this is the cream of the crop, folks, the best of the best. Some of these games are practically mandatory experiences, so if you're in need of a new game, look no further.

Okay, now let's check out some of the games in Nintendo's 'Play On Sale', shall we..?

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop) Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair Release Date: 8th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) £17.99 (-50%) Tetris is one of the greatest video games of all time, and Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet. While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever. Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected has finally found the hardware that allows it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Just don't forget those headphones. Tetris Effect: Connected $39.99

OneShot: World Machine Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment / Developer: Future Cat Release Date: 22nd Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 22nd Sep 2022 ( UK/EU ) £9.44 (-30%) A short, compelling point-and-click adventure game originally developed in 2014, OneShot: World Machine Edition has an endearing, sombre story in which developer Future Cat makes you – the player – a character. The quest of Nico, a cat-like child, is framed as a game installed on a PC that functions as both a menu and narrative device and Niko will frequently break the fourth wall to address you by your Nintendo Switch profile name as you guide her through a dying world. Unlike the adventure games of two or three decades ago, none of the puzzles stumped us, yet the dopamine rush hit us all the same when things slid into place. Before we knew it, the credits rolled, and we sat back, pensive from its bittersweet ending. A Very Good Game™. OneShot: World Machine Edition $34.99

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 10th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) £33.29 (-33%) The original Bayonetta is starting to show her age, but that doesn’t stop this hyperactive melee/shooter action mashup from being one of the most rewarding and memorable cult hits of the previous generation. And Bayonetta 2 shines brightest on Switch. It runs without a hitch at 60fps, looks incredible in both TV and tabletop modes, and offers an addictive free-flowing combat formula that sprinkles in platforming, light exploration, and a ridiculous story to create something that you simply need to experience. If you’ve never played it before, you’re in for a treat. If you’ve already played it, it’s even more bewitching as a handheld gem.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU ) £18.39 (-20%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. If you consider yourself a fan of JRPGs, you owe it to yourself to pick this one up as soon as possible. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Persona Team Release Date: 19th Jan 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2023 ( UK/EU ) £10.79 (-40%) Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU ) £1.79 (-64%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Switch eShop) Publisher: Klei Entertainment / Developer: Klei Entertainment Release Date: 9th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU ) £4.49 (-75%) Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is an utterly stellar stealth game and it’s lost none of the magic that made the original such a critical darling. Strong art direction, an engaging story, well-paced open gameplay, and a slew of extra content all combine to make for a near-flawless experience that you certainly won’t want to miss out on. We’d give this game a high recommendation to all Switch owners; it’s the best stealth game money can buy in the Switch library, and one of the best ones in any console library.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU ) £15.74 (-30%) Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Dead Cells $29.95

Neon White (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Angel Matrix Release Date: 16th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) £11.99 (-40%) From its excellent writing, music, and presentation to its intense and satisfying core gameplay, Neon White is one of the most exciting things we’ve played all year, and it’s a game we can't see ourselves putting down for a long time as we try to best our previous times. It successfully brings together elements from apparently disparate genres in new and exciting ways and seems poised to become the next great speedrunning title. It's one that action game fans and Switch owners in general won't want to miss. Neon White $39.99

