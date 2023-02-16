Therefore, a handful of our writers have stepped in to represent their top consoles, fighting the battle across four different corners. We thought there'd be some crossover but, happily, it turned out that our personal picks were all different — a far cry from our chosen spouses in Fire Emblem Awakening. Have a read through our thoughts and then take to the poll and comments yourself to let us know if you agree with any of them.

Note. By "first-party games" we are accepting anything Nintendo-published on each console, just to keep things interesting. This means that there are some titles mentioned below that were not developed in-house.

Let the battle begin!

Alana Hagues, Staff Writer - SNES

I love the Super Nintendo, and as much as I adore it for the incredible variety of third-party games, its first-party library is one of the biggest reasons this is still my favourite Nintendo console. Super Mario World, a darn launch title for the SNES, is still one of my favourite Mario games. The world and level designs are creative, and the Feather Cape is still the best power-up. The sequel, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, is also incredible, changing the Mario series up while also giving the green dinosaur his own little series. And it's utterly beautiful to look at.

Speaking of lookers, Rare's Nintendo-published Donkey Kong Country trilogy is masterful with its precision platforming and fantastic soundtrack. Then there's F-Zero and Star Fox, two debutants on the SNES that shows what the 16-bit console was capable of visually. Kirby had a healthy library of games on the system, and Kirby Super Star may well still be one of the pink puff ball's best. EarthBound is also a standout on what is one of the best consoles ever for RPGs.

However, there are two titles that I think define the console for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past showed the world what the series could do, and created an incredible version of Hyrule with a world you were compelled to explore every inch of — both light and dark. And last but no way least, Super Metroid, a masterpiece of environmental and sound design that, once you get to grips with the controls, it's still almost unsurpassed nearly 30 years later.

Despite the SNES being a smidge older than me, Nintendo's suite of classics is timeless to me. These are just a slice of what Nintendo on the SNES has to offer — and even when the games haven't aged gracefully (Super Mario Kart), they've still set the standard for the years to come.