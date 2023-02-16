With the Game Boy and GBA libraries getting added to the Switch recently, we've been thinking about all of the games that might be coming our way over the next few months. This, in turn, got us thinking about just how many great first-party games were available on those two systems.
Indeed, we thought along the very same lines when the N64 library was first added to Nintendo Switch Online. Same for the SNES and the NES. And now that we think about it, the first-party lineup was outrageously good for the GameCube also, and the 3DS. And the DS ain't no slouch. This isn't even to mention the Switch itself which has its own catalogue of 'series bests' to boot.
Now, we over here at Nintendo Life Towers are often content to be sensible and agree that every Nintendo console has its fair share of excellent first-party games... but why not forget diplomacy and each fight for our own faves? Now that's what we like to see! We want to ask which Nintendo console has the best first-party games and get an answer. Definitively.