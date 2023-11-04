Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm currently still jumping in and out of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. I know the compilation has some glaring issues, but I'm honestly having a whale of a time playing through these games on the Switch.

I've yet to jump back into Super Mario Bros. Wonder after rolling credits, but I do still plan on going through the game again to gather up the remaining collectibles. Other than that, I don't have a whole lot on right now. I fell off Sea of Stars part way through, so maybe I'll try that one again.

Kate Gray, Contributor

It's another Dave The Diver / Slay the Spire weekend for me! I'm cautiously watching the reviews for Fashion Dreamer, too, which seem... lukewarm.

I've never actually played a Style Savvy game, despite owning all the best DS games (not sure how that happened) so I'm not hugely bothered either way, but I'm always on the lookout for new things to play and enjoy. Looks like it might not be Fashion Dreamer, though.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Well, I finally finished Super Mario Bros. Wonder so instead of doing what any sensible person would do and polishing off the last few hours of Metroid Prime Remastered or clearing some more Marvel's Spider-Man 2, I downloaded both Sonic Superstars and Dave the Diver. Credits? Never heard of them, mate.

I am hoping to at least get Sonic’s latest all cleared up this weekend so the backlog can breathe just a little bit. But just watch as I end up spending all my time doing a complete overhaul of my Animal Crossing: New Horizons island instead. You, know, the important stuff…

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Aside from Super Mario RPG – which I can’t talk about anyway! – I'll be digging into Little Goody Two Shoes this weekend. Expect my full thoughts on that game next week on Nintendo Life. All I’ll say for now is… this game goes places.

I’m also picking up Star Ocean: The Second Story R – I remember how desperately I wanted the PS1 original about ten years back, and I spent ages hunting down a reasonably-priced copy. But hey, now there’s a remake on Switch and it’s gorgeous. I’m not as high on this series as others I know, but the demo was fantastic. I’m with the fans – Star Ocean 2 is the best one, and the prospect that the remake is even better is pretty exciting.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I’m planning to play some Persona 5 Royal. I thought I was near the end after 100 hours, but it turns out I still have lots to go. The game keeps surprising and impressing me!

I'm also hoping to sink some time into the final world of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I’ve been distracted with other work stuff lately, so hopefully, I get back into the groove so I can kick Bowser’s ass! If I’m feeling extra speedy, I might hop into a round or two of F-Zero 99, but time will tell if I have enough time for that haha.

Gavin Lane, editor

I've got a dozen games on the go, so I really need to get some ticked off as GOTY looms. Sonic Superstars should be relatively quick to blast through, and I'm eager to see more of Disney Illusion Island, plus more Mario Wonder — plenty of platforming!

The latest Vampire Survivors update is live, too, but firing that game up for 'a quick go' is asking for trouble.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

A fancy week on the eShop with shmup excellence provided by Arcade Archives Daioh and stylish jumping with Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun along with nostalgic run ’n’ gun action in Alien Hominid HD. I'm still slowly making my way through both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars. A lot of sneaking action going on thanks to Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 offerings. I also came back to my Assassin’s Creed Rogue campaign because I missed sailing the seas.

And on that note, Game of the Week is Dave the Diver. Not only does it bring back my fond, scary underwater memories of Scuba Diver on the ZX Spectrum it also allows me to have the stress of running a sushi restaurant. Imagine that, a video game where you just have to do daily work...

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.