Nintendo has announced a new batch of games to the Switch Online service. The latest additions are part of the standard tier - adding two NES titles, and a Game Boy title.

The titles added in the latest update include The Mysterious Murasame Castle, Devil World and Castlevania Legends. The Mysterious Murasame Castle was never localised, but was previously released on the 3DS Virtual Console. As for Devil World, this is Shigeru Miyamoto's first console exclusive, and it's the first time the title has ever received a localised release in North America.

Here's a bit about each one, courtesy of Nintendo's official PR:

NES

DEVIL WORLD – One of Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo’s early Famicom games, now available for the first time in the U.S.! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the machinations of the devil in this puzzling adventure – but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD this demon calls all the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics as an Assist Trophy: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will scroll in that direction, potentially constricting your movements and closing off your escape route. The devil really is in the details!

The Mysterious Murasame Castle – A mysterious, villainous force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave and young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken attacks against swarms of enemies on a journey to reveal the source of evil wreaking havoc across the land.

Game Boy