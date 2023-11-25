Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Despite the hoard of games currently available to pick up for literal pennies, I decided to try out Chants of Sennaar this week (which isn't on sale, but what can you do?) and I am finding it really rather good. I was completely hooked on Tunic's language-deciphering system last year, so getting to have a game which is all about exactly that is very up my street. Plus, it doesn't look like it's all that long — praise the lord.

I did make the foolish mistake of playing a little bit of Ocarina of Time for the anniversary this week and it's got me itching to go back again. With an N64 NSO pad finally mine, I'm thinking that another playthrough might be on the cards...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Would you believe it, I'm still plugging away at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I've been quite hard on this game over the past few months, but I feel like something may have clicked with this latest attempt. It might be that I'm just not fussed about actually progressing the story that much; I'm having loads of fun just mucking about.

I'm also working my way through Atari 50 at the moment. If you're even remotely curious about the history of gaming, I'd urge you to give it a try. The way it's presented with videos, images, and playable games is simply exquisite.

Kate Gray, Contributor

Oh god, I'm still playing Slay the Spire. BUT ALSO! My internet is down! Which means I can't do any work! Which means I get to play Baldur's Gate 3 with no interruptions! I'm a little bothered by the no-internet-thing, because I just started up a new Minecraft server with my pals and now I can't join in. I'm also playing a game on Switch for review but I can't talk about it because it's for review but it's pretty good! It's pretty good. It's fun to have secrets.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Game of the Week is the very last two-dimensional sprite-based entry in the King of Fighter series, one that has been a pillar of my youth along with like-minded friends with whom I spend many afternoons mashing buttons to pull off ultimate combos against each other. I'm rather happy to have The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match added to my Switch shelf despite already owning the original physical edition on PS3. This game, like me, is just ageing perfectly.

