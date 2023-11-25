The weekend has finally rolled around and it is time to kick back with a spot of the ol' gaming.
Before we get to that, though, let's have a quick look at some of the highlights from the world of Nintendo this week. There have been two overarching themes in the last seven days: offers and ocarinas. In the former camp, we have been gearing up for Black Friday by breaking down every great game that you can pick up in the eShop sale (EU and NA) and going through all of the delicious deals that are available over the weekend.
Elsewhere, it has been the 25th anniversary of a little game called The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Being one of our all-time faves at Nintendo Life Towers, we have spent the week sharing stories, lists and talking points about the game's dungeons, enemies, ocarina songs and, biggest of all, whether it needs a full remake.
It has also been a week of ups and downs in the world of reviews. We got to grips with Worldless' dreamy yet challenging turn-based combat and also slugged our way through The Walking Dead: Destinies, which we reckon is one of the worst games of the year.
Now, let's get down to some weekend gaming. Have a read through what some of us are up to and then take to the comments to share your own plans.