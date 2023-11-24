November 21st, 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's Japanese launch. To celebrate this historic Hyrulean occasion, we are running articles throughout the week dedicated to the game, our memories, and its legacy. Today, we're ranking the titular instrument's choons...

Here's a spicy take for you: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is full of incredible music. What? You've never heard an opinion so out there? Well, let us hit you with another one: the tunes that you play on the titular ocarina aren't all that bad either. Bosh. Thank you for coming to our TED Talk.

We're overegging things, of course (there's a reason why OOT and OTT look so similar), but the ocarina jingles' greatness is inarguable. This is a game so packed full of bangers from the legend that is Koji Kondo, that it can be easy to overlook the subtle brilliance of the six-note compositions.

But not today. In celebration of the game reaching its 25th birthday, we thought that it was about time to discuss the ocarina songs in the best way the internet knows how: a ranking. What's the best Ocarina song in Zelda: OOT?

We have put together all 13 (yes, thirteen) of the named songs in an order that we feel reflects both the tunes' usefulness and how pleasing they are to listen to. We have relied on the latter criteria for the list as a whole, but it is handy to break down the warp songs by how much we like the compositions themselves — and let's not pretend that any of them are harsh on the ear.

Obviously, the chances of us all being in total agreement are admittedly slim, so we've added a poll at the bottom where you, the lovely Nintendo Life readership, can vote for your favourites and we'll find out just how sympatico we are when it comes to midi compositions played on a three-pronged pad.

Ocarinas at the ready? Let's play that fairy music...