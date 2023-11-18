Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm currently still knee-deep in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I've had a bit of a love-hate relationship with this game since its release earlier this year, but I do feel like something might have finally 'clicked' with this latest attempt. I'm really trying to take my time and not rush through anything, and I can't deny the absolute joy in simply exploring the land of Hyrule.

I know Sony has just launched its Black Friday sale on the PS5, so I might dive in this weekend and see what's on offer. I know some big first-party titles are discounted and I haven't played the likes of God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West yet, so we'll see.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Well, it took me a while to warm to it, but Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective finally has me well and truly hooked. I know that I am nearing the end now (because I caved and googled how many chapters were in the game) and the twists are coming so thick and fast, it feels like I’m watching a soap. Time to get myself a mug of tea and crack out the ending this weekend, I think.

Once that’s ticked off, who knows what else the weekend will hold. I should take the opportunity to work my way through my backlog before GOTY discussions are well and truly upon us, but those Black Friday eShop sales are looking particularly tempting this time around. I must remain strong (I won’t).

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Now that I'm well and truly done with Super Mario RPG, I can focus my undivided attention on Star Ocean The Second Story R. I'm almost at the halfway point now and I really want to try and tackle all of those superbosses this time around, so I think this could be a long one.

Otherwise, the Black Friday sale on the eShop is staring at me — The House in Fata Morgana is reduced, and I've been desperate to play that for years.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I am finally playing Hogwarts Legacy on what turned out to be another impressive Switch port. Not being a hardcore Harry Potter fan myself I might not be fully “getting” the entire experience but I do recognize a good game when I see it. While continuing the grind on PSP’s Ridge Racer 2, I also hope to make progress on the stellar 9 Years of Shadows. I sadly don’t think I will be able to dedicate much time to Persona 5 Tactica but I’m quite hooked on the NEStastic Prison City.

Game of the Week is obviously Super Mario RPG (I wonder why they ditched the subtitle…). I feel a bit envious for anyone tackling Mario’s first RPG for the first time playing this amazing remake. It is such a “feel good” ride from start to finish and that is exactly what the world needs right now.

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.