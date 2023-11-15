Konami has released a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, bringing the compilation up to version 1.3.0.

The patch notes cover all platforms, so while there's not a great deal here for Switch players, there are a couple of notable improvements, including framerate fixes for Metal Gear Solid 2, and cutscene fixes for Metal Gear Solid 3.

It doesn't look like Konami is about to upgrade the framerate to 60fps for console parity, which is a shame, but hopefully this latest update will make for a more pleasing experience. Konami has also detailed a number of known issues that it's currently working to resolve, so we'll keep an eye out for that in the future.

Let's take a look at the full patch notes:

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

Added save functionality improvements (Steam®)

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

An issue where a "Damaged File" error is sometimes displayed when trying to load save data (Steam®)

Fixed an issue that caused the frame rate to drop during certain scenes (Nintendo Switch™)

Fixed an issue where videos would stop playing (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue affecting users who purchased the game in Japan where the English opening video would play even in the Japanese version of the game (Xbox Series X|S & Steam®)

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

Fixed an issue where some buttons were assigned multiple functions (Details on the updated controls are available in the Online Manual)

Fixed an issue where the audio was out of sync with certain videos

Fixed an issue that caused flickering in some cutscenes (Nintendo Switch™)

Fixed an issue where continually holding down certain buttons sometimes resulted in errors occuring (PlayStation®4)

Updated the Online Manual

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT

Updated the Online Manual (Steam®)

Fixed some minor issues

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes

An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes

An issue where sometimes trophies aren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

An issue where some face paints are displayed in a lower resolution

An issue where sometimes trophies aren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version