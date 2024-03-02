Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I wish that I could say that I will be playing something other than Balatro, I really do. Unfortunately, to do so would be a lie. Who would have thought that after a week of Pocket Card Jockey, the thing to distract my gaze would be... more cards? Who cares! The numbers are pretty and I can't get enough of the satisfying little ding whenever I do something cool.

I sure am glad that I am the only person who has heard of this game and nobody else will be playing it this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m going to be playing a lot of Balatro this weekend, because my goodness, what a game. If you haven’t tried it yet, I’d urge you to give it a go. I’m also playing something for review at the moment, so more on that soon, and I’ll be diving back into Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which has proven a very pleasant surprise.

Over on the PS5, I’m sure many will be playing a certain JRPG this weekend, but I’ll be jumping back into Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for another run; it’s been a minute since I last played it, so it’ll be interesting to see if I can beat my speedrun record.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing nothing but Balatro. I don't remember life before Balatro. There is only Balatro.

Actually, no, that's a lie. I also played Heavenly Bodies with a friend. It's like two-player QWOP, but you're trying to fix a space station! Very fun.

Then, back to Balatro.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be finished this weekend! The soundtrack will keep my memories of it for the foreseeable future. With that done it is back to Mad Max. Still have some hours left on my Unicorn Overlord demo before the real deal comes out. The absurdly long-titled Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will make up the rest of the weekend. This is but the latest game in a long-running series that I love and easily put hours into without even realising the passage of time… assuming I can get away from Balatro for long enough, that is.

Game of the week is DUNE — the 1992 Cryo-produced game tie-in, if you’re wondering. Seeing my favourite sci-fi book turned reality on the big screen and in need of a game-fix equivalent of Arrakis, it is always this long-forgotten classic that best encapsulates Frank Herbert’s astonishing universe.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you?