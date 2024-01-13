Now let's see what we're all booting up this weekend, shall we?

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Before Christmas 2023, I had never played Stardew Valley. Just two weeks into 2024, it seems to be all that I play. Yes, I may be a little late to the party on this one but it is just brilliant! My farm is currently no more than some crop squares with a poorly crafted wooden path whacked in the middle, but I’ve got big dreams for that place. Big dreams.

If I do manage to peel myself away from my farming duties for a little while, I think it’s about time that I dive back into Baldur’s Gate 3. My first 50 hours have flown by but perhaps it’s about time that I get out of the character creator and see what some of the story has to offer (spoiler: I will not).

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm slowly working my way through Persona 3 Portable at the moment. When I say slow, I mean it, as I think I'm only about 2 hours or so in after over a week. I'll get there though, don't worry. First, however, I need to play the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo a few more times. I'm very tempted to purchase the full game.

I'm also currently playing Baldur's Gate 3 on the PS5 and although I'm finding it somewhat overwhelming at times, I'm really enjoying the world and its characters. I have a feeling I'm going to be diving back into this one quite a lot throughout 2024.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend will mostly be spent playing a few upcoming games for review, but I'll also be trying out EA Sports FC 24 for the first time on Switch too, after picking it up for half price on the eShop. (I believe this deal is still available if you're interested). I've been loving it on Series X, completely addicted to Ultimate Team, so reckon the drop to 30fps may be a fair trade for portable footballs.

Beyond this, well - and please don't tell anyone - but I've gone a bit Donkey Kong mad recently, and have been finally getting around to replaying Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze. Spoiler alert; it's still one of the best platform games on Switch!

Have a good weekend, and may god have mercy on all of our souls.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

I've been really cruel to my Switch recently. Aside from playing the fantastic Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, I've barely touched the thing in nearly a month. Why?

Baldur's Gate 3.

I'm a bit late to the party, I know, but since starting it during the Christmas period, I've barely played anything else. No prizes for guessing what I'll be doing with my weekend.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I got hold of the Wii version of Ghostbusters The Video Game a few months back and finally fired it up via the Wii U. My kids are GB fans after, ahem, someone indoctrinated them with kid-safe stretches of the movies, a box of toys from the '80s, and endless repeats of Ray Parker Jr. around Halloween time, and the cartoony aesthetic of Red Fly's Wii port is appropriate for a child-friendly watch-along. I really enjoy the other version and I never played this one. It's great! I never understood the criticism that Murray's delivery is flat or phoned-in — his performance sounds totally engaged and in tune with the character and the game. You did good, Bill.

I'd also love to check out the Prince of Persia demo if I get time, and get back to Outer Wilds, too. You know, if a 15-year-old Wii version of a game I've played several times before doesn't distract me. Have a good one, folks.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Not many changes for me this weekend — I've made really good progress in Lufia II and I'm absolutely loving my time with the game. I think I'm halfway through already, so I've got some tough puzzles ahead of me. I've already blasted my way through the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo, and I think I need that game, like, right now. And I want to continue with Iconoclasts, but I don't love it so far — it's good! But I haven't quite clicked with it yet.

Unfortunately, my 2024 plans are already being derailed by a few surprise purchases I made earlier in the week. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and Islanders Console Edition. I don't play enough management sims or island builders, but whenever I do, I get really sucked in. And folks, I've been really sucked in. Help.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I plan on tackling the 5th and “extra” chapter of the first Ace Attorney game. It’s been such a delight finally getting to play the OG after falling in love with The Great Ace Attorney.

Other than that, I also plan on playing some Baldur’s Gate with a friend of mine, but that isn’t on a Nintendo console, so I’ll just leave it at that.

Craig Reid, Contributor

I’ve got a few games in mind that I'd like to play this weekend with the main one being Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. I genuinely didn’t see myself being hooked on it but here we are, completely obsessed with Sargon’s time-bending antics.

The other games I fancy dabbling with (and I say this like playing them would be cheating on my urge to only play Prince of Persia for the entire 48 hours available) is Mario Party Superstars for some family fun and I’d like to check out my most recent purchase OlliOlli World. It looks like a peaceful way to spend my time, one kickflip at a time.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend it's The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood for me! Having seen the IGF Award nominations come out this past week, and seeing it get nommed for Narrative, I am even more excited to find out what the heck it's about. So far I've met a demon, flirted with the demon, and made myself some very scrappy new tarot cards out of a sort of rudimentary Fuzzy Felt interface. Very fun.

However! Another game that was nominated for Narrative, Mediterranea Inferno, is also coming to Switch. Should I buy it? The IGFs are a great way to discover new and underrated indie games, and I've been on the Narrative Jury myself a few times, so I trust the process. I'm gonna give it a try and report back in a future WAYP!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.