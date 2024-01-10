The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing over in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it's the perfect opportunity for major companies to showcase some of the products and concepts that could be making their way into your homes in the coming years (though there's already a bit too much of a focus on AI for our liking).

We've already seen some truly magnificent feats in technology, such as Samsung's new transparent microled screen and a bonkers gravity-defying robot window cleaner from Ecovacs. Something that's been making the rounds, however, is a rather bizarre depiction of Mario via ProtoHologram and Target. Utilising hologram technology, attendees are able to talk to Mario directly, but the results are, well, kinda baffling...

Sure, it looks like Mario, but it's completely lacking his whimsical characteristics. And what on earth is that voice?! Anyway, we're going to assume that Nintendo probably isn't involved in... whatever this is. It's a weird marketing technique, that's for sure, and it's not really prompting us to dash off to Target anytime soon.

Still, as horrifying as it is, it's also kind of funny. We're not going to lie, we'd probably spend a completely unreasonable amount of time with this thing and see what ridiculous stuff we can get it to say.

But what do you fine folks make of this weird and wonderful CES discover? Is there anything else from the show that you feel needs a shout out? Let us know with a comment.