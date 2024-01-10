The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing over in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it's the perfect opportunity for major companies to showcase some of the products and concepts that could be making their way into your homes in the coming years (though there's already a bit too much of a focus on AI for our liking).
We've already seen some truly magnificent feats in technology, such as Samsung's new transparent microled screen and a bonkers gravity-defying robot window cleaner from Ecovacs. Something that's been making the rounds, however, is a rather bizarre depiction of Mario via ProtoHologram and Target. Utilising hologram technology, attendees are able to talk to Mario directly, but the results are, well, kinda baffling...
Sure, it looks like Mario, but it's completely lacking his whimsical characteristics. And what on earth is that voice?! Anyway, we're going to assume that Nintendo probably isn't involved in... whatever this is. It's a weird marketing technique, that's for sure, and it's not really prompting us to dash off to Target anytime soon.
Still, as horrifying as it is, it's also kind of funny. We're not going to lie, we'd probably spend a completely unreasonable amount of time with this thing and see what ridiculous stuff we can get it to say.
But what do you fine folks make of this weird and wonderful CES discover? Is there anything else from the show that you feel needs a shout out? Let us know with a comment.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 13
oh hell no that's not Mario that's Mark 💀
Ahh yes, Cosmic Mario. I say that because ain’t no way regular Mario sounds like that!
That’s pretty awesome to be honest.
It’s-a me, Mario, and I vant to suck your blood!!
It would be funnier if he had no mustache.
The odd thing is the model appears to use assets from the movie render (the hat) and the game model (note the gloves)
It also sounds like the guy in the pub who reckons he can do a better Mario than 'that Kevin fella and he'll sound more manly too'
"Hello, my name is Mario Mario. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
Honestly, it could have used a generic character but it’s 1000x funnier with this. Not very “holographic” looking though… It looks pretty much flat.
Bowser means… nothing to me.
Well, you guys were pretty sure it was Martinet's voice in SMB Wonder trailer, so I'll take that as an unconfirmed information.
@martynstuff that model is neither game nor movie level. It's made for this.
This should have been the voice for the Mario Movie, would have been hilarious.
I watched this without sound because I'm at work but as soon as he started moving his mouth extremely quickly my mind filled it with a stereotypical italian accent speaking fast gibberish, not unlike Terminal Montage's "Something about" series when Luigi is trying to exorcise Mario
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...