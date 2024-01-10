Here's a little fact that made us choke on our Cornflakes this morning, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D is old. Okay, maybe not old-old, but older than the original N64 release was back in 2011.

Yes, the time between today (10th January 2024) and the release of OOT 3D (16th June 2011) is now one day longer than the time between the N64 original (21st November 1998 in Japan) and the 3DS remake. Or, as @SapphireSenatrx nicely worded it on Twitter, "Ocarina of Time 3D is now as old as Ocarina of Time was when they made Ocarina of Time 3D".

This is a scheduled tweet to let you know that Ocarina of Time 3D is now as old as Ocarina of Time was when they made Ocarina of Time 3D. — Sapphire Senatrix 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SapphireSenatrx) January 9, 2024

For those counting, there were 4,590 days between the N64 and 3DS versions, and it has now been 4,591 days since the release of the 3DS remake. That's 12 years and seven months. Good grief.

If this fact means one thing, it's that we are definitely due a remake sometime soon then, right? Okay, probably not, though this is something that we asked back in December to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary (you can find our thoughts in the article below).

It does beg the question, though, what remake will be next? It has similarly been a little over 12 years since Skyward Sword's original release though we already have that one on Switch. Next it would be... A Link Between Worlds. Now we're talking.